When it comes to health, misinformation often spreads faster than facts. Over the years, we have all picked up advice from family members, friends, or social media that seemed convincing enough to follow, but in reality, there is no scientific evidence behind them. While some of these tips are harmless, others can push you to choose a diet that is not at all meant for your body.

In a latest Instagram post, dietitian Nmami Agarwal highlights some common ‘bad' health advice we have been receiving over the years and shares why we should never follow it. “Some of the most popular health advice is also the most misleading,” she writes, exposing the top three misleading pieces of advice:

Gluten is bad for everyone

The viral gluten-free diet has evolved from a niche medical necessity for coeliac disease into a mainstream lifestyle and wellness trend where celebrities, influencers, and people on social media are often seen encouraging people to cut gluten. According to the dietitian, “Gluten only causes harm in coeliac disease or true sensitivity. For most people whole grains support fibre intake and gut health.”

You must sweat to burn fat

While working out or at the gym, we often hear people saying, 'The more you sweat, the more you burn fat.' However, in reality that is not the case. "Sweat is your body cooling itself, not melting fat," Nmami shares, adding, "Fat loss happens when stored energy is used even without sweating. The weight people drop immediately after a sweaty workout is a temporary water weight, which comes right back when you drink fluids."

Eating at night always causes weight gain

Another common myth people often believe is that eating at night causes weight gain. The dietitian strongly dismisses the myth, saying, “Your metabolism does not shut off after 8 PM.” She further explains that weight gain is linked more to total intake than consuming food at night. Along with total intake, she explains “circadian rhythm, disruption, and food quality” are also responsible for weight gain.

Sharing her thoughts, she adds, “Gluten is not harmful, sweat is not a measure of fat loss, and your metabolism does not switch off after 8 PM.” She concludes her post by reminding everyone that nutrition is nuanced and everyone's body works differently. When it comes to healthy eating and dieting, people deserve more than ‘one-size-fits-all' types of advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.