Early screen exposure in children under 2 years of age can severely disrupt rapid brain development, speech, and physical health. The World Health Organisation, health experts and other global health bodies strictly recommend zero intentional screen time for infants and toddlers under 18 to 24 months. At this critical stage, a child's brain is growing at an unprecedented rate, and early screen exposure can pose several dangers that extend beyond potential vision issues. A systematic review conducted by the iADDICT team and the 1001 Critical Days foundation reveals that digital screen exposure in under-2s can lead to developmental, psychological, and physical impacts on children.

The major findings of the study reveal that:

Screen time directly replaces the physical, vocal, and gestural interactions between babies and caregivers that are essential for language, motor skills, and emotional growth.

High screen time in the first two years is associated with developmental delays that remain measurable years later.

Several studies reviewed link high early exposure to an increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)-like symptoms.

Early exposure negatively impacts the quality and duration of a child's sleep.

Screen time around mealtimes is common and strongly associated with poor nutritional habits.

Previously, a study published in the Clinical and Experimental Paediatrics also highlighted that spending more than 2 hours a day on screens is linked to several negative health problems in children and teenagers. These include:

Weight gain and lack of exercise

Children who look at screens for more than 2 hours a day have a much higher risk (about 67% higher) of becoming overweight or obese.

Instead of playing or moving around, kids spend hours sitting down. The study found that kids who get more screen time do significantly less physical activity.

Poor mental health

The more time kids spend on devices, the higher their risk of feeling depressed or anxious. The researchers noted that a particularly dangerous threshold is 4.5 hours a day, after which the risk of depression increases significantly.

Excessive screen time can lead to behavioural changes, including shorter attention spans and mood swings.

Eye strain and sleep

Spending hours looking closely at screens instead of playing outside in natural light harms children's vision, making it harder for them to see things far away.

The blue light and stimulation from screens trick the brain into staying awake. This leads to kids going to sleep later and getting poor-quality sleep, which also affects their memory and ability to learn.

Actionable tips for parents

Managing screen use is challenging in a highly digital society. Here are some tips for parents:

1. Enforce screen-free zones

Ban digital devices completely from bedrooms and during all family mealtimes to protect sleep quality and encourage healthier eating habits.

2. Provide non-digital alternatives

Encourage activities that promote hands-on learning and physical engagement, like building blocks, reading books together, or playing outdoors. This fosters overall development far better than screen time.

3. Step into nature daily

Dedicate consistent time for outdoor play. Spending time in natural sunlight helps prevent nearsightedness and naturally encourages physical exercise.

4. Be a role model

Demonstrate healthy screen habits by managing your own screen time. Engage in activities as a family that don't involve screens to set a positive example.

5. Narrate everyday routines

Talk continuously to your baby while cooking, folding laundry, or shopping. Treat your child as a conversational partner, even if they cannot talk back yet.

6. Encourage physical activity

Provide opportunities for your child to be active. Outdoor play, dancing, or simple household chores can promote physical health and stimulate mental development.

While digital devices can cause eye strain and fatigue, the most severe risks of early screen exposure involve a child's neurological, emotional, and physical health. By being mindful of early screen exposure and promoting engaging alternatives, parents can support their children's overall health and development during these crucial early years.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.