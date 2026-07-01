Whether you should lace up for a run before hitting the weights or save cardio until after your strength session has long been a topic of debate among fitness enthusiasts. The answer, however, is not the same for everyone. The ideal workout order depends on what you're trying to achieve, whether it's building muscle, losing weight, improving endurance, or simply staying fit. Experts say both cardio and strength training are essential for overall health, but the sequence can influence your performance, recovery, and results. Both cardio and resistance training demand energy. If you begin with a long or intense cardio session, your muscles may become fatigued before you start lifting weights, which can reduce strength, limit workout intensity, and affect exercise form. On the other hand, prioritising weight training can leave enough energy to perform resistance exercises effectively while still allowing you to finish with cardiovascular activity.

According to Dr. Satish Koul, Principal Director & Unit Head – Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, whether you perform cardio before or after weight training depends on your primary fitness goal, but if maximizing strength and muscle growth is the priority, weight training should generally come first. The key reason lies in glycogen, the body's stored form of carbohydrates and the primary fuel source for high-intensity resistance exercise. Performing cardio before lifting can significantly deplete glycogen stores, leading to reduced energy, lower training intensity, fewer repetitions, and compromised strength performance.

If Your Goal Is Muscle Gain

People looking to build muscle or increase strength should generally perform weight training before cardio. Strength exercises require maximum power and focus. Starting with weights allows you to lift heavier loads, complete more repetitions with proper technique, and stimulate muscle growth more effectively. Once the strength session is complete, moderate cardio can be added without significantly affecting muscle-building goals.

If Your Goal Is Weight Loss

For fat loss, experts often recommend lifting weights before cardio. Resistance training helps preserve lean muscle mass while increasing calorie expenditure. Performing cardio afterwards may encourage the body to utilise fat stores more efficiently, especially when combined with a balanced diet and adequate protein intake. However, consistency, overall physical activity, and maintaining a calorie deficit remain the biggest factors for successful weight loss.

If You're Training For Endurance

If your primary objective is improving cardiovascular fitness or preparing for endurance events such as running or cycling, cardio should come first. Completing endurance training while your body is fresh allows you to perform at a higher intensity and improve stamina. Strength training can follow later or be scheduled on a separate day to minimise fatigue.

"If endurance is your main objective, prioritizing cardio may be more appropriate. Nutrition also plays a crucial role. Consuming adequate carbohydrates before exercise and replenishing glycogen afterward with a balanced meal containing carbohydrates and protein supports recovery and prepares the body for future workouts," says Dr. Koul.

Can You Separate Cardio And Weights?

If your schedule allows, performing cardio and strength training in separate sessions or on alternate days may provide the best of both worlds. This approach helps maintain workout quality, supports recovery, and reduces fatigue, particularly for those following high-intensity training programmes.

Tips To Maximise Results

Match your workout order to your primary fitness goal.

Include both strength training and cardiovascular exercise every week.

Stay hydrated and eat enough protein to support muscle recovery.

Avoid excessive cardio if muscle gain is your priority.

Allow adequate rest between intense workouts to reduce the risk of injury and overtraining.

There is no universal rule for whether cardio should come before or after lifting weights. The best sequence depends on your individual fitness goals. If building strength and muscle is the priority, lift weights first. If improving endurance is your focus, begin with cardio. For overall health and weight management, either approach can be effective as long as you stay consistent and follow a balanced exercise routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.