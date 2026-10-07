Fibre doesn't get much attention, but it is an important part of a healthy diet. It supports digestion, keeps you full for longer and may help control blood sugar. Still, many adults do not get enough fibre every day.

Adding more fibre does not always mean changing your entire diet. Some simple snacks can also increase your daily intake. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared four food options that can add more fibre to your meals and snacks.

On Instagram, Jain shares, “The first one is half to one avocado. A half avocado has five to six grams of fibre and it's also rich in prebiotics. This can actually help you keep you much fuller for longer. Second one is blueberries. They are also a great snack option if you want more fibre. Also, these are rich in anthocyanin that can help you manage your inflammation much better.”

“Third one is going to be two pieces of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is a very good snack to get in at least two to three grams of fibre per piece. Obviously, the last one has to be four to five walnuts. Walnuts are a great nut option with more fibre, more omega 3s that can manage your inflammation and also your blood sugars much better. So save this the next time you want more fibre.”

Narayana Health explains that the amount of fibre a person needs each day depends on their age and sex. Men aged 19 to 50 need around 38 grams daily, while men above 51 need 30 grams. Women aged 19 to 50 need around 25 grams and women above 51 need about 21 grams.

Pregnant women may need 28 grams a day, while breastfeeding women will need around 29 grams of fibre. These numbers are general guidelines and the right amount can be different for each person. An health expert can suggest the right intake based on a person's health and diet.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.