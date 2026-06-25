Gut health has become a major focus in recent years, with many people exploring specialized diets to manage digestive disorders. One eating plan that continues to attract attention is the Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD), a restrictive dietary approach designed to reduce gut inflammation and improve digestive symptoms. According to Dr. Abhishek Deepak, Senior Consultant Gastroenterology, Fortis Greater Noida, the diet may offer benefits for certain patients, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

What Is the Specific Carbohydrate Diet?

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet was originally developed by Dr. Sidney Haas and later popularised by biochemist Elaine Gottschall. The diet eliminates complex carbohydrates that are believed to be difficult to digest and more likely to feed harmful gut bacteria. Foods excluded on the diet include grains, most dairy products, potatoes, processed foods, and refined sugars. Instead, it focuses on foods such as vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, eggs, nuts, and honey. "The goal is to starve harmful bacteria in the gut and give the intestinal lining an opportunity to heal," explains Dr. Deepak.

Also read: Carb With Carbs: What Your Indian Diet Is Lacking For A Balanced Diet

How Can It Benefit Gut Health?

The theory behind SCD is that poorly absorbed carbohydrates can ferment in the digestive tract, leading to excessive bacterial growth, inflammation, gas, bloating, and diarrhea. By limiting these carbohydrates, the diet aims to restore a healthier balance of gut bacteria. According to Dr. Deepak, some patients experience noticeable improvements within a few weeks. "I've seen the best results in patients with Crohn's disease, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), celiac disease, and diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)," he says.

Research from institutions such as Seattle Children's Hospital and Rush University has also suggested that some patients with Crohn's disease experience reduced inflammation and improved bowel habits while following the Specific Carbohydrate Diet. Many people report reductions in symptoms such as:

Bloating

Excessive gas

Abdominal discomfort

Diarrhoea

Irregular bowel movements

Some individuals notice improvements within two to four weeks of starting the diet.

Is It Suitable for Everyone?

While the diet may help certain individuals, experts caution that it can be challenging to follow and may not be appropriate for everyone. The restrictive nature of the diet can increase the risk of nutritional deficiencies if not carefully planned.

Also read: Carbs Are Not The Enemy: How To Choose The Right Ones For Your Diet

Done without proper guidance, patients can become deficient in calcium, B vitamins, and fiber," warns Dr. Deepak. He also notes that the diet is not a cure for autoimmune conditions and should not replace prescribed medical treatment.

Studies have not shown that the Specific Carbohydrate Diet consistently outperforms all other dietary approaches used in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as Exclusive Enteral Nutrition.

Potential Risks of Long-Term Restriction

Another concern is that long-term restriction of certain foods may reduce dietary diversity. A varied diet generally supports a healthy and diverse gut microbiome. If the diet becomes overly restrictive, beneficial gut bacteria may decline over time. "Stay on it too long with limited produce, and your gut bacteria diversity might actually drop," Dr. Deepak explains. This is why regular monitoring is important for anyone considering the diet for an extended period.

Expert Advice Before Starting

Experts recommend that anyone interested in trying the Specific Carbohydrate Diet should do so under professional supervision. Dr. Deepak advises following the diet for a limited trial period while working closely with a qualified dietitian who can monitor nutritional status and ensure adequate intake of essential nutrients. "My advice is to try it for about three months with a dietitian tracking your nutrition and lab values. Pair it with stress management and any medications your doctor has prescribed," he says.

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet may help reduce inflammation and improve symptoms in some people with digestive disorders such as Crohn's disease, SIBO, celiac disease, and IBS-D. However, it is a highly restrictive diet that requires careful planning to avoid nutritional deficiencies. "There is no single diet that fixes every gut problem," says Dr. Deepak. "SCD is one tool among many, and it should be used wisely and under professional guidance." For people struggling with persistent digestive symptoms, consulting a gastroenterologist and registered dietitian remains the safest way to determine whether the Specific Carbohydrate Diet is the right fit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.