Carbs Are Not The Enemy: How To Choose The Right Ones For Your Diet

"Carbs make you fat." "Carbs cause diabetes." "Cut roti, rice, bread if you want to lose weight." Sounds familiar? Of course it does, because you have seen and heard social media influencers more or less saying these very things, especially those commenting on crash diets or calorie-deficit diets that will help with quick weight loss (whether it's effective, sustainable or actually good for you matters to very few after all). In India, where rice and roti are staples across all regions, these recommendations to cut carbs are either very difficult to execute or lead to long-term health issues. Many people switch to extreme low-carb diets, only to feel cranky, deprived, or end up binge-eating later.

But here's the truth: carbohydrates are not the enemy, they are your body's main source of energy. Your brain, muscles, and red blood cells depend on them. Cutting carbs entirely is like trying to run a car without fuel. The real issue isn't carbs as a whole, it's the type, quantity, and timing. Here's why.

Why Carbs Are Important

Carbs aren't just filler food. In fact, nutritionally speaking, they are much, much better that processed foods that have nothing more than empty calories. Instead, here are some critical functions that carbs perform in the body when consumed as a part of a balanced diet:

Carbs provide glucose, the fuel your body runs on.

Carbs power your brain and help maintain focus.

Carbs support muscle recovery after workouts.

Carbs come packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals (if you choose the right ones).

According to the National Institute of Nutrition, Indians still get more than 60% of their calories from carbs, much of it from polished rice, refined flour (maida), and sugar. That's where the problem lies.

Good Carbs Vs Bad Carbs: Spot The Difference

So, clearly, research and expert recommendations indicate that being able to differentiate between good carbs and bad carbs is the first step towards adopting a better diet. That's easier said than done, so here's a little guide that might help:

Good Carbs (the ones to embrace):

Whole grains like brown rice, oats, barley, millets (ragi, jowar, bajra).

Pulses and legumes like moong dal, chana, rajma, chickpeas.

Vegetables and fruits with their natural fibre (not juices and smoothies).

Dairy (milk, yogurt) that provides slow-release carbs with protein.

These come with fibre, protein, and micronutrients, meaning they digest slowly, keep you full, and don't spike your blood sugar.

Bad Carbs (the ones to limit):

Low-fibre grains and foods made with them, like white rice, white bread, maida rotis, puris or parathas.

Highly processed foods made from low-fibre grains like bakery products, biscuits, namkeens,

Sugary drinks, packaged juices, colas that have empty calories and additives.

Mithai, cakes, pastries, and ultra-processed snacks that have carbs in the form of sugar and low-fibre grains.

These are stripped of fibre, digested too fast, and lead to energy crashes, overeating, and weight gain.

A 2016 meta-analysis in Advances In Nutrition found that people who ate more whole grains had a 17% lower risk of dying from any cause compared to those who ate the least. The difference? Choosing quality carbs.

The Science: Why Good Carbs Protect Your Health

Now that you know what good carbs are, you may be wondering exactly why they are "good" for you. Several studies consistently show:

Whole grains lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Fibre from carbs improves gut bacteria, supports digestion, and helps regulate cholesterol.

Legumes balance blood sugar and provide plant protein, making them perfect with rice or roti.

On the flip side, diets too heavy in refined carbs (like white rice three times a day with little protein/veg) increase risks of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes, especially in South Asian populations, as a study in the Indian Journal Of Medical Research shows.

How To Eat Carbs Smartly

The direct inference from all this evidence is that carbs are not the enemy, but you do need to pick good carbs, cook them right and eat them in the right proportion as a part of your balanced diet. But the fact is, bad carbs are often also convenient to use and eat. To counter that and adopt a healthier diet, here's your practical guide to making good carbs work for you:

Switch To Whole Grains

Go for brown rice instead of white, millet rotis instead of refined flour chapatis, oats instead of sugary breakfast cereals.

Balance Your Plate

Follow the "50-25-25 rule" and go for 50% vegetables and fruits, 25% protein (dal, paneer, fish, chicken, sprouts), and 25% whole carbs (rice, roti, millets) in every plate you eat.

Watch Portions

You don't need five rotis at a go. Two rotis combined with more amounts of dal (or another protein source), sabji and salad is more balanced.

Pair Carbs With Protein And Fat

Dal, rice, and ghee is an age-old combo that actually makes sense because the protein slows down digestion, and the ghee helps absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

Time Them Right

Have more carbs earlier in the day when your body uses them for activity. Avoid heavy, carb-only dinners late at night.

Be Mindful With Add-Ons

Khichdi is great. Khichdi with achar, papad, and three spoons of ghee, not so much. Khichdi with these, plus fried potatoes, eggplant and chutney, followed by sweet dishes as a part of a festive meal is certainly worse because of the carb stacking your digestive system will endure.

So, in essence, carbs are not the enemy. The wrong carbs in excess are. The right carbs, whole grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables, are powerful allies in weight management, heart health, and even longevity. Instead of fearing carbs, learn to choose them wisely, balance your plate, and enjoy them in moderation. That's not just sustainable, it's the Indian way of eating dal, chawal, roti, sabzi: balanced, nourishing, and satisfying.

So next time someone tells you to "cut carbs completely," you'll know it's not about cutting, it's about choosing right.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

