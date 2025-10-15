Poor Digestion To Brain Fog, Nutritionist Reveals The Side Effects Of Low-Carb Diets

Carbohydrates often get a bad reputation when it comes to weight loss, but nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says they are far from the enemy. In fact, carbs are your body's main energy source, crucial for keeping your brain and muscles functioning optimally. Cutting them too drastically can backfire, leading to fatigue, poor concentration, and digestive issues.

“Carbohydrates are not just 'sugar' or 'weight gain foods', they are your body's main source of fuel,” Nmami notes in her recent Instagram post.

Energy Slumps and Fatigue

Glucose, derived from carbohydrates, is your body's primary energy source. Nmami explains that when carb intake drops too low, glucose levels fall, leaving you feeling exhausted and weak. “Your muscles and brain run on glucose from carbs. Without it, you feel tired and sluggish,” she adds.

Brain Fog and Poor Concentration

“Low-carb diets reduce mental clarity, focus, and concentration,” Nmami notes. Brain fog, or diminished attention and cognitive sharpness, often comes with low-carb diets. Since the brain primarily runs on glucose, depriving it of carbs can affect mood, focus, and overall mental performance.

Loss of Fibre and Gut Health

Many high-fibre foods, like fruits, whole grains, and legumes, are also rich in carbohydrates. Cutting these out can lower fibre intake, causing constipation, poor digestion, and an unbalanced gut flora. “Cutting them out means poor digestion and gut health,” Nmami says. Fibre is essential for digestion, blood sugar control, and heart health.

Extreme Diets vs. Sustainable Balance

“Quick fixes don't last,” Nmami warns. Severe carb restriction might bring temporary weight loss, but it often leads to cravings, nutrient deficiencies, and rebound weight gain. Balanced meals with all three macronutrients – carbs, proteins, and healthy fats – are key to long-term health.

The Smart Carb Approach

Instead of cutting carbs entirely, focus on the right ones. Choose complex carbs from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These release energy slowly, keeping blood sugar stable and supporting sustained energy throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.