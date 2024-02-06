5 Reasons Why Carbs Are Not Your Enemy When Trying To Lose Weight

Pairing carbs with protein can help improve performance as well as recovery

The weight loss industry has glorified low-carb diets and many other unusual eating patterns. In order to shed weight, many have switched to low-carb, high-protein/fat diets. As a result, carbs or carbohydrates have become an enemy for many. Are carbs really unhealthy? Can they make you gain weight? Well, the answer is no. If you are trying to lose weight, it is crucial to eat a well-balanced diet for sustainable results. A very restricted diet plan or a fad diet may help you get quick results but can do more harm than good. Also, you are more likely to regain the weight you've lost sooner. Therefore, a well-balanced diet with all essential nutrients can help you lose weight in a sustainable manner. In this article, let's explain some reasons why carbs should not be your enemy.

Reasons why you need carbs

1. Carbs can improve workout performance

Protein is commonly consumed before and after a workout. However, pairing carbs with protein can help improve performance as well as recovery. Your body uses carbs as fuel and helps enhance your exercise performance.

2. Fuel your body and brain

Carbs are your body's primary source of energy which your body uses to fuel the brain, muscles and organs. Adding the right carbs to your diet can help you stay energetic. On the other hand, following a low-carb diet can make you feel tired and sluggish.

3. Help prevent nutritional deficiencies

Fruits and vegetables are the best sources of essential nutrients. Most fruits, vegetables and whole grains are loaded with carbs. Therefore, eliminating these sources of carbs from your diet can make you miss out on essential nutrients, contributing to deficiencies and health issues.

4. Prevent you from binge eating

Carbs also help regulate your blood sugar levels and control hunger. This can help you prevent unwanted cravings. Not consuming enough carbs can trigger hunger, intense cravings and make you overeat.

5. Promote healthy digestion

Fibre is a type of carb that your body needs for healthy digestion. Eating enough carbs can help prevent constipation and lower the risk of other digestive issues. High-fibre foods can also help you stay full for longer.

It can be concluded that carbs must be a part of your diet, even when trying to lose weight. However, it is crucial to choose the right source of carbs. Whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables and brown rice are some good carbs. On the other hand, it is wise to avoid refined sources of carbs like bread, baked foods, refined flour, sugary drinks and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.