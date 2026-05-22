Managing diabetes is not only about cutting sugar. The bigger goal is to keep blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. Sudden glucose spikes can affect energy levels, hunger, cravings and long-term health if they happen too often. The good news is that small food swaps in everyday meals can make a real difference without making your diet feel restrictive.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared an Instagram post explaining a few simple swaps that may help reduce sudden glucose spikes, improve insulin sensitivity and support better blood sugar regulation.

Her approach focuses on balance, fibre, protein, and smarter combinations instead of extreme dieting.

1. Swap Refined Rice With Quinoa Or Millets

According to the nutritionist, quinoa and millets contain more fibre and protein compared to refined rice. This helps slow down glucose absorption and keeps you fuller for longer. A steadier release of energy may also help avoid sudden hunger crashes later in the day.

2. Replace Sabudana Khichdi With Millet Khichdi

Sabudana is mostly starch and can raise blood sugar quickly when eaten alone. Millets, on the other hand, provide more fibre and micronutrients, which may support a steadier blood sugar response. She also points out that food pairing matters, so adding protein and healthy fats can help further.

3. Swap Chai And Biscuits With Chai And Protein-Rich Snacks

Many people reach for biscuits with evening chai, but refined flour and sugar can lead to quick glucose spikes.

Instead, she suggests snacks like:

Nuts

Seeds

Peanuts

Makhana

These provide protein and healthy fats that may help balance blood sugar better.

4. Don't Eat Fruits Alone

Palak Nagpal also recommends pairing fruits like pineapple with a source of protein or healthy fat.

For example:

Fruit with nuts

Fruit with Greek yoghurt

Fruit with seeds

This may help slow glucose release into the bloodstream.

5. Use Dates Mindfully Instead Of Jaggery

Dates naturally contain fibre and antioxidants, which may lead to a steadier blood sugar response when eaten in moderation. But she also stresses mindful portions instead of assuming any sweetener is completely “healthy.”

Balance Is The Real Goal

The nutritionist's biggest message is simple: never build meals around just one food group.

A balanced plate with:

Protein

Fibre

Healthy fats

Carbohydrates

can support better satiety and blood sugar stability.

Palak Nagpal also reminds people that these food habits should support medical care, not replace professional advice or diabetes medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.