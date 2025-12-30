Health Resolutions 2026: How To Stick To Your Daily Exercise And Workout Plan

New Year comes with resolutions and every individual has their own set of goals. However, there's one common goal in everyone's list and that is more physical activity in the coming year. Exercising regularly is extremely important as it provides you with several health benefits. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults aged between 18 to 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both.

At the beginning of the year, everyone opts for memberships of gyms, yoga centres and other wellness centres. However, within a few weeks or months, you tend to pause your exercises and workouts. This can happen due to various reasons, some of which include unachievable goals and poor schedule among others. Here are some ways that can help you stick to your daily exercise and workout routine in the new year.

Ways To Stick To Your Exercise And Workout Plan

1. Set Clear, Achievable Goals

Start by defining specific and realistic goals for your workouts. This will help you build commitment from day one. Instead of vague aims like "get fit," opt for SMART goals; Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. An example of this is "walk 30 minutes daily for the next month" or "complete three yoga sessions weekly for flexibility." This clarity can give you direction and a sense of purpose.

Also, try to break larger goals into smaller milestones as it can help you track progress. You can also try logging your workouts in a journal or an app. Celebrate your wins with rewards, such as new workout gear. When you set your goals, you're more likely to adhere to your goals.

Also Read: Health And Fitness Trends 2026: From AI Wearables To Mental Health Exercise, These Will Be Buzzing On Your Feed

2. Create a Flexible Schedule

Integrate exercise into your daily routine and make it non-negotiable. Choose times that align with your energy peaks, like mornings for yoga if you're a morning person, or evenings for cardio after work. Use calendar apps to block your time and treat them as fixed.

Build in flexibility so that you can manage certain obligations like work or family. Also, if you can't go outside, have indoor alternatives like bodyweight circuits ready. Start small, aiming for 10-15 minutes if full sessions tend to feel overwhelming and then gradually scale up.

3. Enjoyable Workout Routine

To combat boredom, diversify your workout plan with activities you love. Try blending yoga asanas for mindfulness, brisk walks for cardio, or strength training for toning. Rotate your workout routines weekly; Monday for pilates, Tuesday for HIIT and so on. This will keep you engaged and prevent boredom. On some days, you can do Surya Namaskar as it is a full-body workout or dance to Bollywood songs for fun cardio.

4. Track Progress and Stay Accountable

Monitor your workout journey with simple tools like fitness apps or a notebook. Keep a check on the reps, duration, and how you feel. You can also share your goals with someone who can hold you accountable. This person can be your partner, someone from your family, yoga buddy, or someone from your online community.

Also Read: Why "Just Quit Smoking" Doesn't Work: Ex-Smokers Share The Real Struggles

5. Prepare for Obstacles

You might face barriers like fatigue or travel. On such days, pack gym bags nightly or download offline yoga videos. On days when you don't feel motivated, start with just five minutes of workout and you will eventually carry forward. Make sure to prioritise your sleep as it helps in recovery. Along with this, it is important that you stay hydrated and eat nutrient-dense foods such as dals, fruits, whole grains and more.

6. Reward Yourself and Build Habits

Link workouts to rewards, like a relaxing herbal tea after yoga or a new fitness podcast episode during cardio. Try to stack your habits like following brushing teeth with stretches. This will build your routines neurologically.

7. Supportive Environment and Mindset

Join local walking groups or online wellness forums for inspiration. Have a mindset which benefits you and view challenges as skills to master. Keep a check on the benefits like better digestion from yoga or energised days from cardio. This will help to keep you motivated in the long term.

Read More: The 25 Most Googled Health Questions In India This Year, And Their Answers

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.