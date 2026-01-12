Celebrity Fitness Trainer Trains Dhvani Bhanushali And Shares Benefits On Pilates

Pilates has long been celebrated as a holistic full-body workout that blends strength, flexibility, and mindful movement. Known for its low-impact approach, it emphasises precise movements, controlled breathing, and strong core engagement, making it both effective and gentle on the body. Pilates is also an accessible and engaging option for beginners starting their fitness journey. Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video of singer Dhvani Bhanushali doing Pilates at her studio. In the caption, she listed the benefits of pilates by writing, "Pilates helps you connect your mind and body. Helping you not only get stronger, look better and build lean muscle but also helps improve mood, improve the control of your breath and just be more in tune with your body."

Benefits of Pilates

1. Improves core strength

The core includes muscles in the abdomen, lower back, hips, and pelvic floor. Pilates builds this central foundation to better support the spine and stabilise the entire body.

2. Enhances flexibility

Unlike some traditional strength training methods that can cause muscle bulk, Pilates incorporates controlled stretching and lengthening movements. This helps increase the functional range of motion in the joints.

3. Better posture

Pilates strengthens neglected postural muscles and promotes body awareness. It helps correct imbalances caused by long hours of sitting or slouching. Improved alignment can also reduce chronic neck and back tension.

4. Injury prevention and recovery

Pilates is widely used in rehabilitation, as its low-impact nature strengthens muscles without overstraining the joints. It addresses muscle imbalances to help prevent future injuries and is effective in managing conditions such as chronic lower back pain.

5. Reduces stress

The emphasis on intentional breathing and precise movement fosters a strong mind-body connection. This mindful approach can help lower cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and improve focus.

