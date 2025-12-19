Why "Just Quit Smoking" Doesn't Work: Ex-Smokers Share The Real Struggles

Every New Year, millions resolve to improve their health by setting goals like losing weight, exercising more, sleeping better, or just not stressing out over every little hurdle life throws on the way. Yet one of the hardest resolutions to keep remains quitting smoking, and every smoker who has ever even tried to kick the butt can tell you. Despite overwhelming evidence that quitting significantly reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and adds years to life, most smokers struggle to break free from tobacco's grip. While most non-smokers would give advice like "just quit smoking" or "have you tried patches and gums?", the fact of the matter is that nicotine addiction is extremely difficult to overcome.

Nicotine, the addictive chemical in cigarettes, alters brain chemistry by stimulating dopamine release. Over time, the brain begins to crave nicotine simply to feel "normal." When someone stops smoking, the sudden absence of nicotine triggers withdrawal, symptoms that can include intense cravings, irritability, anxiety and difficulty concentrating. And when someone does manage to quit for a few days and months, there's always a chance that some triggers can prove to be a setback and reverse the entire effort within a minute.

To understand these challenges more deeply, NDTV asked three former smokers about what made them start smoking, what nearly drove them to quit, the hardest parts of quitting, the triggers they encountered, and the strategies that have worked for them. Dr. Asis Goswami (69; quit in 2007), Smrithi Rao Bose (44; quit in 2022) and Saikat Bose (37; quit in 2025) shared their vastly different stories, which underscore that quitting smoking is more than a physical challenge. It's personal, psychological and often non-linear. Yet their experiences also offer hope. Quitting is possible, and the journey teaches resilience, self-awareness and renewed health.

The Beginnings: How Smoking Became A Part Of Life

For many people, smoking starts in social settings and slowly becomes a habit woven into daily routines. Dr. Goswami, a retired sports scientist, recalls, "I started smoking in group gatherings at college level in the 1970s. At this stage, I didn't smoke individually. That started when I was doing my Masters and studying further." The transition from social to solitary smoking highlights how context can perhaps normalise a risky habit.

Saikat, a News Editor at NDTV, notes a similar pattern linked to professional identity and group dynamics: "I started smoking during my first job. There is this idea that smoking is something 'cool,' more so with journalists. There was some encouragement from peers too."

Smrithi's initiation into smoking likewise stemmed from close friends. The Head of Mobile Apps at NDTV shares: "Close friends who started smoking, led to me joining them." These experiences underline how peer environments often provide the first exposures that can grow into lifelong habits, even when occasional health concerns, like asthma, are already present.

The Hardest Part: Routines, Habits And Cravings

Although motivations to quit can be strong, the actual process often exposes how deeply smoking becomes embedded in daily life. Nicotine dependence is not just chemical but behavioural, linked to rituals such as coffee breaks, work stress or social interactions. Dr. Goswami emphasises the power of craving: "The hardest part of quitting was tremendous craving and sometimes, due to the stressors of life, you simply feel like that surge of nicotine will help."

Saikat identifies the biggest hurdle being something else entirely: "For me, the hardest part is the routine. It is like a part of daily rituals now." He highlights how smoking became part of his rhythm of life. "Most of my friends are smokers, that is another barrier."

Smrithi's experience was strikingly different: "Initially when I tried quitting, it was just tempting... but when I did quit on my own, I had no withdrawal symptoms, no cravings, nor was I crabby."

This variation, where some smokers experience little withdrawal while others struggle intensely, is consistent with research showing wide individual differences in nicotine dependence and symptom severity.

Withdrawal And Emotional Shifts: The Invisible Battle

Nicotine withdrawal, the brain and body's response to losing its accustomed nicotine supply, can manifest both physically and emotionally. Symptoms of withdrawal peak early and usually decrease over weeks, yet can persist longer for some individuals. Several common withdrawal experiences reported in studies include strong cravings, irritability and difficulty concentrating. One individual shared online that withdrawal felt like a prolonged mental struggle, reinforcing how the brain's reward pathways adapt slowly without nicotine.

Dr. Goswami's "tremendous craving" reflects the classic withdrawal picture. Saikat expressed that stress intensified his urge to smoke, emphasising the emotional component. In contrast, Smrithi's lack of withdrawal underscores the variability in how people respond when they stop.

Triggers That Test Resolve: Where Most Smokers Relapse

Triggers can be powerful relapse risks, ranging from social gatherings and alcohol to stress or loneliness. Clinical guidance notes that identifying and preparing for triggers is critical to staying smoke-free. Saikat explains: "Alcohol and social situations are a trigger. I tend to smoke more while hanging out with friends." Smoking often intertwines with break times, drinks or social rituals.

Dr. Goswami observed that the habit itself was the strongest trigger: "The realisation that I was so dependent and giving in to something that made me more vulnerable to lung infections and later COPD helped me stay on the path." Habit loops, cues immediately followed by smoking, are a core challenge in cessation, requiring deliberate changes to lifestyle and environment.

Smrithi, however, saw triggers more in others' experiences than her own: "Company that smokes can never help one stay clean... it's very psychological." Understanding these triggers and having plans to navigate them can make quitting more achievable, whether through avoidance, substitute activities, or support systems.

What Helped: Practical Strategies And Insights

Each former smoker found different strategies that aided their quitting journey:

Dr. Goswami says a health event forced his hand: "A lung infection made me quit smoking" and forced a break that became permanent.

Saikat uses environmental changes: "Not carrying cigarettes... the thought of going downstairs to buy cigarettes and smoke is a deterrent."

Smrithi emphasises timing: "It will come from within when the time is right."

Their varied approaches align with evidence that quitting often requires personalisation. Some people benefit from nicotine replacement therapy or medications, while others succeed cold turkey or through behaviour modification.

Advice For Aspiring Quitters In 2026

When asked what they would tell someone who feels they can't quit in 2026:

Dr. Goswami is practical: "Not purchasing cigarettes can help just quit."

Saikat acknowledges individual negotiation but underscores value: "Something which costs me health and money cannot be good. Cold turkey is the best bet... conscious effort to minimise it as much as possible is a step in the right direction."

Smrithi emphasises readiness: "It will come from within when the time is right."

These experiences reflect core truths in cessation research. Quitting often takes multiple attempts, support, real pathways to address triggers and cravings, and personal readiness.

So, quitting smoking remains one of the most challenging health goals many people will undertake in 2026, not only because of nicotine's biological grip, but due to powerful routines, habits and emotional triggers that intertwine with our daily lives. Yet the personal stories of Dr. Goswami, Saikat Bose and Smrithi Rao Bose remind us that quitting is possible and deeply personal. Whether triggered by health scares, deliberate habit changes, or inner readiness, cessation is a journey of self-discovery, persistence and resilience, with profound health benefits waiting on the other side. Every attempt to quit, even imperfect ones, strengthens resolve and moves smokers closer to lasting freedom.

