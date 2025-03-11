No Smoking Day 2025: Here's How Prolonged Smoking Can Visibly Alter Your Health

No Smoking Day is an annual health awareness day observed to encourage smokers to quit smoking and to raise awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use. It is typically observed on the second Wednesday of March. In 2025, No Smoking Day falls on March 12. Prolonged smoking can lead to numerous visible health effects, including premature ageing, skin discolouration, dental problems, and respiratory issues, among others. Keep reading as we discuss how prolonged smoking can visibly affect your health.

10 Ways in which prolonged smoking can alter your health visibly

1. Premature skin ageing

Smoking accelerates the ageing process, leading to wrinkles and fine lines, especially around the mouth and eyes. The chemicals in tobacco reduce blood flow to the skin, depriving it of oxygen and essential nutrients, resulting in a dull and aged appearance.

2. Skin discolouration

Nicotine and other chemicals in cigarettes can cause uneven skin tone and a yellowish or greyish complexion. This discolouration occurs due to reduced blood flow and oxygenation to the skin.

3. Dental problems

Smoking leads to stained teeth, bad breath, and an increased risk of gum disease. The tar and nicotine in tobacco cause yellowing of teeth, while reduced blood flow to the gums can result in infections and tooth loss.

4. Nail staining

Nicotine can stain fingernails and toenails, turning them yellow or brown. This discolouration is due to the absorption of nicotine through the skin and nails.

5. Hair loss and greying

Smoking can damage hair follicles, leading to hair thinning, hair loss, and premature greying. The toxins in cigarettes affect the DNA in hair follicles and decrease blood flow, impairing hair growth.

6. Psoriasis

Smokers are at a higher risk of developing psoriasis, a chronic skin condition characterised by red, scaly patches. Smoking may trigger immune system responses that lead to this inflammatory skin disease.

7. Delayed wound healing

Smoking impairs the body's ability to heal wounds due to reduced blood flow and oxygen delivery to tissues. This can lead to longer recovery times and increased scarring.

8. Yellowing of eyes

The whites of the eyes can become yellowed due to the accumulation of toxins from smoking, indicating liver stress and other health issues.

9. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis

Prolonged smoking damages the lungs, leading to conditions like emphysema and chronic bronchitis. These diseases cause breathing difficulties, chronic cough, and reduced oxygenation, visibly affecting overall health.

10. Weight loss and muscle wasting

Smoking can suppress appetite and lead to poor nutrient absorption, resulting in unintended weight loss and muscle wasting. This can give a gaunt and unhealthy appearance.

Prolonged smoking has numerous visible effects on health, impacting the skin, teeth, hair, and overall physical appearance. Quitting smoking can significantly improve these conditions and enhance overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.