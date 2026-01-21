Health Alert: Don't Consume Chia Seeds If You Have These 4 Conditions, Warns Nutritionist

Chia seeds have earned a reputation as a “superfood” due to their high fibre content, healthy fats and essential minerals. They are often promoted for improving digestion, supporting heart health and aiding weight management. However, health professionals caution that chia seeds may not be suitable for everyone. For individuals with certain medical conditions, consuming chia seeds could be more harmful than beneficial. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has listed four medical situations where consuming chia seeds might be detrimental. “Don't drink chia if you have any of these issues. Chia seeds regardless are very healthy but not the best if you are struggling with anyone these issues,” Ms Jain mentions in the caption.

1. Low blood pressure

The nutritionist advises individuals with low blood pressure to exercise caution when including chia seeds in their diet. Chia seeds are high in potassium, which has been shown to help lower blood pressure, she notes. “If your blood pressure is already low, consuming chia seeds can worsen it further, making you feel dizzy, weak, or unusually tired,” she says in the video.

2. Gut-related problems

The second category identified by Ms Jain includes people with digestive issues such as stomach ulcers, acidity, or excessive gas. Chia seeds contain a high amount of dietary fibre, which is generally beneficial for digestion. However, the nutritionist points out that fibre can aggravate symptoms in those with sensitive or inflamed intestinal linings.

“They can increase gas, worsen stomach cramps, and irritate an already inflamed digestive tract,” she explains.

3. Blood-thinning medications

Ms Jain also cautions people who are on blood-thinning medications. Omega-3 fatty acids found in chia seeds naturally thin the blood. “If you are already on blood thinners like aspirin or similar medicines, chia seeds can increase the risk of bleeding,” she warns, adding that such combinations should always be discussed with a doctor.

4. Kidney-related disease

The fourth condition highlighted is kidney-related disease. According to Ms Jain, chia seeds are high in potassium and phosphorus – minerals that healthy kidneys can usually manage well. “For people with kidney issues, these minerals can become taxing and put extra load on the kidneys,” she says.

While chia seeds are nutritious, health experts largely agree that they are not suitable for everyone. Nutritionists often emphasise that the consumption of so-called superfoods should be guided by individual health needs rather than wellness trends.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.