Habit Rules The Day Not Conscious Choice Or Decisions, Says New Study

We like to believe that every choice we make, from brushing our teeth to deciding what to eat, is a conscious decision. But science suggests otherwise. A new international study reveals that nearly two-thirds of our daily actions are sparked by habit rather than rational thinking. Researchers from the University of Surrey (UK), the University of South Carolina (US), and Central Queensland University (Australia) tracked participants' everyday behaviours using smartphone prompts. The study, published in Psychology & Health, asked 105 people to log their activities six times a day for one week, along with whether each act felt intentional or habitual.

The results: a staggering 65% of behaviors were initiated automatically, triggered by context cues and routines rather than conscious decision-making.

The findings have wide-reaching implications for how we build healthier lifestyles. From exercising and eating well to breaking patterns like smoking, the research suggests willpower alone isn't enough. Instead, building positive habits, and disrupting negative ones, may be the key to lasting change.

What The Study Says

Researchers from three universities, University of Surrey (UK), University of South Carolina (USA), and Central Queensland University (Australia), conducted this study with 105 participants from the UK and Australia. Participants were pinged with six random prompts on their phones each day for one week, asking what they were doing at that moment and whether it was triggered by habit or by conscious intention. The researchers then observed metrics like how many behaviours were habit-initiated, how many were intentional, overlap between habit and intention, and which types of behaviour were more likely to be "autopilot" vs those needing conscious effort.

Here are some of the key findings from the study:

65% of behaviours observed were initiated by habit. That is, people were not doing them after careful thought but because certain triggers or contexts prompted them.

46% of all behaviours were both habitual and matching with what people said they intended to do. This suggests habits are not always mindless or bad, many are positive or aligned with personal goals.

Exercise stands out as an exception. Although many people intend to exercise, it is less often something done purely on autopilot compared to behaviours like eating, routine domestic tasks, or smaller daily routines. So, forming good exercise habits may require more conscious planning.

Photo Credit: Pexels

What This Means For You (And What You Can Do)

If this research is anything to go by, here are some takeaways:

Recognize your habits: Many of your actions you may think are conscious decisions are actually habitual. Notice which ones are "autopilot" (for example, checking your phone immediately after waking up, snacking while watching TV, brushing teeth etc.).

Align habits with goals: Since almost half of behaviours are both habitual and intentional, there's power in building habits that support what you actually want (better health, more productivity, improved well-being). It's easier when your "autopilot" works for you rather than against you.

Forming good habits: To build a new positive habit (say, healthier eating, better sleep hygiene, more exercise), it helps to tie it to a trigger, like something in your routine or environment: e.g. after finishing work, when you get back home, right after brushing your teeth. Consistency is key.

Breaking bad habits: Habit-breaking isn't just about "trying harder." Since many habits are automatic, you need to disrupt triggers (avoid places, cues, situations that prompt unwanted behaviour) and replace them with alternative routines. For example, if snacking while watching TV is unwanted, maybe replace it with chewing gum or drinking water during TV time.

Targeted interventions: On a larger scale health programs, policies, or wellness plans might do better focusing on helping people build lasting routines rather than relying purely on motivation or intention. For instance, workplace wellness programs might encourage setting fixed times for certain healthy behaviours, or restructuring environments so healthy choices are easier.

This study underscores a powerful truth about human behaviour: A lot of what we do isn't the result of thinking, but repeated contexts, cues, learned routines. That isn't inherently bad. In fact, habits can be harnessed to help us meet our goals. For those wanting to make positive changes, like better diet, fitness, sleep, mental wellbeing, the path might be less about sheer willpower and more about creating the right triggers, contexts and routines.

If we design our environments (including our own routines) thoughtfully, we can let our habits work for us, rather than fighting against ourselves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.