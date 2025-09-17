Nutritionist Reveals Everyday Habits That Can Silently Disrupt Gut Function

We often think bloating happens because we ate something heavy, oily, or fried. But here is the catch – sometimes it is not the food itself but the way we eat and live every day. Small habits that go unnoticed can slowly disturb digestion, slow gut movement, and upset the balance of good bacteria.

On Wednesday, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram video highlighting these everyday habits that can quietly disrupt gut function. She explained how little changes in the way we eat, sit, or time our meals can make digestion smoother and reduce bloating.

Here's a breakdown of what she shared:

1. Eating Too Quickly

When we eat in a rush, food does not mix properly with saliva and enzymes. According to Lovneet, this weakens stomach acid release and leaves food poorly digested. The result? Gas, heaviness, and discomfort after meals.

2. Frequent Snacking

Many of us love munching through the day. But constant snacking blocks the gut's natural cleaning wave, called the Migrating Motor Complex (MMC). Without this reset, leftover food and bacteria build up, leading to bloating.

3. Inadequate Chewing

Digestion begins in the mouth. Saliva carries enzymes like amylase that break down carbs. If we do not chew properly, food reaches the gut undigested, feeding bacteria and producing excess gas.

4. Overuse of Sugar-Free Products

Sugar-free does not always mean gut-friendly. Ingredients like sorbitol, mannitol, or xylitol don't absorb well in the body. Lovneet explained that these sweeteners ferment in the colon, draw water, and cause gas – a common bloating trigger.

5. Low Stomach Acid

Sometimes the problem lies in reduced stomach acid. This can happen due to thyroid imbalance or long-term use of acidity medicines (PPIs). With low acid, protein digestion slows down, leaving you feeling bloated even after eating a healthy meal.

6. Poor Posture While Eating

Slouching while eating compresses the stomach. This slows digestion and may even trigger reflux. Sitting upright supports better digestion and smoother movement of food.

7. Ignoring The Gut Clock

Our gut has its own circadian rhythm. Eating at irregular times confuses this clock. “Irregular meals can disturb enzyme release and motility, making digestion sluggish,” Lovneet Batra said.

The nutritionist's message is clear: bloating is not always about eating the wrong food. It is about noticing the habits that quietly put pressure on our gut every day. A few mindful changes – chewing slowly, respecting meal timings, or simply sitting upright while eating – can make a huge difference to gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.