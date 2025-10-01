Akshay Kumar Says, "I Haven't Had Alcohol In Years, Pretend To Toast At Parties"

Akshay Kumar, who is known as a fitness freak, shared his secrets for maintaining a healthy physique at 58. During a recent conversation with ABP News, the Sky Force actor revealed that he hasn't touched alcohol for years. He said that at parties, he sometimes pretends to toast with a drink.

What's Happening

Sharing his secret to a healthy lifestyle, Akshay Kumar says he doesn't eat anything after 6:30 pm.

"Yes, I eat chole puri, jalebis, barfis. I'm not someone who counts calories or proteins every time. I live like a normal person. But I never eat anything after 6:30 pm, not even a snack. I've been following this for 20 years. At parties, sometimes I'll pretend to toast with a drink or take a bite of cake out of courtesy, but I don't enjoy it. I haven't had alcohol in years," Akshay Kumar said.

Apart from leading a disciplined life, Akshay Kumar also credits his sheer luck for his success and longevity in the industry.

"There are so many people better looking, more talented, and more deserving than me. I see them and think, they're better than me. But they haven't gotten the chance yet. That's where luck really comes in. I've just been lucky to be in the right place at the right time," he said, adding that his success is a contribution of 70% luck and 30% hard work.

What Aarav Wants To Pursue

During the same conversation, Akshay Kumar opened up about his son's future plans. He revealed that Aarav doesn't want to join films or run his production house.

Akshay Kumar also shared that he sent a handwritten note to Aarav on his 23rd birthday.

"I wrote him a letter and it read like, 'Your father has run around a lot in many scenes in films, I have done a lot of running while shooting also, but the keyword is patience. Everything in life should not be a two-minute noodles. You can't get everything in two minutes. Slow fire is much better than a two-minute noodle.'"

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3.