Guddi Maruti Recalls Popular Scene With Akshay Kumar In <i>Khiladi</i>: "<i>Ek</i> Kiss <i>Ki Keemat Tum Kya Jaano</i>"

Veteran actress Guddi Maruti surprised fans earlier today by sharing a throwback picture with Akshay Kumar from the sets of Khiladi. It was a carousel of two pictures; the first showed the actress attempting to plant a kiss on Akshay Kumar's cheek.

What's Happening

Guddi Maruti shared some fun stills from Khiladi, accompanied by a hilarious caption.

In the first picture, she is seen trying to give Akshay Kumar a kiss on his cheek. The second is a closer shot of the two.

Guddi Maruti captioned it, "Ek kiss ki keemat tum kya jaano﻿ AKSHAY babu."

About Guddi Maruti And Akshay Kumar

The two actors have worked together in films such as Khiladi, Ikke Pe Ikka, and Sainik.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Guddi Maruti recalled how popular Akshay Kumar was among his female fans while filming Khiladi.

Guddi Maruti shared, "Kaafi girlfriends thi uski﻿ (He had many girlfriends). I know of two or three lovely girlfriends, but I can't say how many more he dated. On set, he was always very nice to work with. He was a mastikhor."

She concluded that Akshay Kumar was known as a heartbreaker but never dated multiple girls simultaneously.

In A Nutshell

Guddi Maruti reminisced about the good old days filming Khiladi with Akshay Kumar as she shared some pictures on social media. Besides Khiladi, they also worked together in Ikke Pe Ikka and Sainik.