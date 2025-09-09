Struggling With Perimenopause? Your Daily Habits Could Be Making It Worse

Perimenopause can feel like a wild ride for many women, bringing mood swings, hot flashes, insomnia and stubborn weight gain. But what if age-related hormonal changes are not the only cause of these struggles? In her recent Instagram post, Dr. Vishakha points out that your daily habits significantly influence how your body navigates this change. She adds that, apart from hormones, lifestyle choices can either balance or disrupt this delicate system. Unfortunately, many women unknowingly harm their hormonal health through everyday routines.

A video posted by Dr. Vishakha on Instagram offers valuable insights into understanding these biological symptoms. The caption of the video reads: "Perimenopause symptoms? It's not just hormones-it's your daily habits too!"

According to Dr. Vishakha, these are the 10 trigger habits she often observes in perimenopausal women:

Poor sleep hygiene

Sleep and recovery are disrupted when blue light exposure and irregular circadian cycles interfere with melatonin and cortisol.

Living in chronic stress

Long-term stress without nervous system support keeps cortisol levels high, impacting insulin, progesterone and oestrogen.

Low intake of healthy fats

Poor nutrition worsens inflammation, intestinal imbalance, and muscle loss - all crucial factors during perimenopause - when diets lack hormone-supporting fats like omega-3s.

No progressive strength training

Skipping strength training accelerates muscle degeneration, slows metabolism, and weakens bones - issues already aggravated by fluctuating oestrogen.

Weekend binge eating

Weekend binge eating worsens mood swings and hot flashes due to sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Skipping regular lab tests

Many women neglect routine blood tests (thyroid, vitamin D, lipid profiles, hormones), losing vital data that could guide supportive interventions.

Low dietary fibre

A sluggish gut paired with low fibre or protein intake disrupts the hormone-microbiome connection.

Excess alcohol consumption

While alcohol and caffeine may seem like coping mechanisms, they often worsen anxiety, disrupt sleep and intensify vasomotor symptoms.

Over-reliance on caffeine

Too much caffeine agitates hormones, triggers the central nervous system, and releases cortisol and adrenaline - heightening anxiety and masking real fatigue.

Neglecting protein needs

Cutting back on protein accelerates muscle breakdown, weakens bones, and increases fragility, making weight gain and loss of muscle mass more likely during perimenopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.