Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity Instructor Shares Sugar-Free Modak Recipe For Fitness Enthusiasts

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! As we joyously welcome Lord Ganesha into our home today, fitness enthusiasts might be wondering how to indulge in traditional treats without compromising their health goals. To help you through this dilemma, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has shared her guilt-free modak recipe that swaps refined sugar for natural sweetness. It's not just easy to prepare but also perfectly aligned with mindful eating.

Made using wholesome ingredients like dry-roasted nuts, dates, and fragrant spices, the recipe is a delightful ode to tradition but just a whole lot healthier. It's a version of modak that's both festive and fitness-friendly-perfect for devotees who want to indulge without compromise. The side note read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's dil se enjoy celebrations with my Sugar-free, nutrient-packed Modaks!"

Take a look:

Here is the full recipe:

Ingredients:

- Handful of cashews

- Handful of almonds

- Handful of walnuts

- Handful of pistachios

- Dates (6-8 pieces)

- Soaked figs

- Ghee (optional)

For seasoning:

- Rose petals

- Sesame seeds

Instructions:

1. Take a handful of your favourite nuts and roast them for a few minutes. Take 5-8 dates + dried fig rings. (Soak the figs in water for 5 mins before grinding)

2. Grind the nuts into a dough.

3. Brush ghee in a modak mould, add rose petals and sesame seeds at the base.

4. Fill with the nut mixture and set in the mould.

5. Freeze for 10-15 minutes and your healthy, sugar-free modaks are ready to offer to Ganpati Bappa.

This sugar-free modak recipe is a perfect blend of taste, health and devotion this festive season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.