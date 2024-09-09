Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Must Try These Healthy Modak Recipes

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: These alternatives provide essential nutrients, improve digestion, etc.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Observed with great devotion, it involves rituals, prayers, and the offering of various sweets, with modak being the most popular. Modak is a traditional Indian sweet dumpling, typically made with rice flour or wheat flour, filled with a mixture of grated coconut, and jaggery (a natural sweetener), and flavored with cardamom or saffron. It is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food, symbolising sweetness and prosperity. Modaks can be made healthier by using whole foods. Read on as we share some healthy recipes for modak you must try.

7 Healthy modak options for Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Whole wheat modak

Made with whole wheat flour instead of refined flour, these modaks are higher in fibre, promoting better digestion and satiety. The fibre content helps regulate blood sugar levels, making them suitable for people with diabetes.

2. Jaggery and coconut modak

These modaks replace refined sugar with jaggery, a natural sweetener rich in iron and minerals. The coconut filling provides healthy fats, which are beneficial for heart health and skin. Jaggery is known for its digestive benefits, and consuming it during the festival can aid in detoxification and help maintain energy levels throughout the festivities.

3. Ragi modak

Ragi modaks are made using finger millet flour, a grain packed with calcium, iron, and essential amino acids. This modak is particularly beneficial for bone health, and its high fibre content aids in digestion and weight management.

4. Steamed rice flour modak with dry fruits

This version of modak is steamed, reducing the fat content compared to fried varieties. The inclusion of dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins adds healthy fats, proteins, and antioxidants. The steaming process preserves nutrients, making it a healthier choice that supports heart health and provides sustained energy during the festival.

5. Oats modak

Oats modaks are a great source of soluble fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar. Rich in beta-glucan, they boost immunity and improve gut health. These modaks are perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi, offering a balance between tradition and health benefits by incorporating a modern, nutrient-dense ingredient into a beloved festival treat.

6. Moong dal modak

Moong dal (green gram) modaks are made with a base of split green gram, which is high in protein and low in fat. This makes them an excellent option for those looking to consume more plant-based proteins. They are light, easy to digest, and provide sustained energy, ideal for fasting or as a healthy snack during the festival celebrations.

7. Quinoa modak

Quinoa modaks are gluten-free and high in protein, making them an excellent choice for those with gluten sensitivity or looking for a high-protein dessert. Quinoa is also a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids.

8. Sweet potato modak

Sweet potato modaks use mashed sweet potatoes in their filling or dough, adding a rich source of vitamins A and C, potassium, and dietary fibre. They are naturally sweet, reducing the need for additional sugar, and provide antioxidants that support skin health and immune function.

These alternatives provide essential nutrients, improve digestion, and help manage blood sugar levels, allowing everyone to partake in the festivities without compromising on their well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.