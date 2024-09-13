In A Rust And Gold Kaftan Set, Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 In Minimally Chic Ethnic Style

Parineeti Chopra went the minimal glam way in a rust kaftan set for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Parineeti Chopra was seen out and about in Mumbai earlier in the day when she made her way to the city's famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha pandal. TheChamkila actress was accompanied by her friend Rajiv Adatia for the spiritual visit. For her festive outing, Parineeti chose to keep things simple yet elegant and picked a rust-hued kaftan set for the occasion. Post the divine visit, she also posted a picture of herself standing at the blessed feet of Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati along with the heartfelt caption, "My heart is full. When you reach his feet, you can't help the tears... you can see it on my face. Divine, ever beautiful, our Gannu Raja. Jaidev jaidev!"

Parineeti Chopra picked an ethnic casual avatar to visit Ganpati Bappa at his Lalbaugcha Raja throne earlier today. She was seen wearing a rust coloured half-sleeve kaftan with drop shoulders. The kaftan was adorned with gold gota-patti on the sleeves and length, along with a busy white and gold pattern of gota-work on the yolk which graduated into an old-gold coloured beadwork fringe detail. She teamed the kaftan with a pair of matching colour blocked rust tiered sharara.

For her accessories of the day, she kept things simple by wearing a pair of ladylike pearl stud earrings in her ears and her wedding solitaire ring on her finger.

On the hair and makeup front, Parineeti chose to go for a minimal look with her streaked tresses secured in a half-tied up look. As for her makeup, she sported a fresh face with fluffy brows, mascara-filled wispy lashes, a hint of peach blush on her cheeks, and a nude brown lip colour to add the finishing touch to her look.

Parineeti Chopra endorsed the 'less is more' fashion game dressed in a rust and gold kaftan set for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

