Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Healthy Alternatives As You Prepare The Bhog

Ganesh Chaturthi is a popular and widely-loved festival in India. This celebration gives homage to Lord Ganesha and celebrates the day he was born. Lord Ganesha is considered the god of wisdom, prosperity and known to help remove obstacles. The celebration Ganesh Chaturthi lasts for 10 days. It not only celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha but also works as a way to unite people and promotes harmony among the masses. It is believed that Lord Ganesha visits his devotees during these 10 days. This popular belief has planted the concept of placing a Ganesha statue at our homes. Like most festivals in India, it brings a lot of focus on offering delicious foods to gods.

This feast is offered to Lord Ganesha and is known as bhog in India. A bhog is primarily an array of delicacies considered to be favourites of Lord Ganesha. The significance of bhog in this celebration brings an enriching and mouth-watering experience for the followers. Different parts of India have their own localised version of the bhog. From modaks to barfis to laddoos, sweet local treats play a big part in these 10 days. During these days you might indulge in a sweet treat a little more often than usual since prasad is considered holy and auspicious. Although it can be hard to avoid these sweets, preparation can play a huge part in making sure your diet stays in check.

How you prepare these sweet treats can help you understand the ingredients and tweak them based on your health needs. This year ditch the halwai and make your own bhog! In this article, we share popular foods consumed as bhog and healthy alternatives to consider when preparing them at home. These alternatives will not only be healthy but also help boost your health.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Try these easy & healthy alternatives to your bhog

1. Modak

Modak is one of the most popular foods associated with this festival. This is because it is considered Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. Modak's are traditionally prepared from rice flour and jaggery. You can swap the rice flour for oats, ragi or millet flour to boost your fibre intake while retaining similar texture. You can also substitute jaggery for dates or use 1:1 ratio for both. Dates contain more fibre and protein while being abundant in various micronutrients such as potassium and iron, as compared to jaggery.

2. Kela sheera

Kela sheera or banana sheera is another popular sweet treat, since bananas are Lord Ganesha's favourite fruit. Sheera also called halwa in northern India is made with combining mashed bananas, semolina (sooji) and sugar. Semolina is considered healthy since it provides us with protein, fibre and essential micronutrients. Opt for ghee instead of cooking oil as it it rich in healthy fats and omega-3. You can swap the sugar for coconut sugar, mong fruit or dates. Along with this, add bananas in moderation and you have a much healthier kela sheera!

3. Shrikhand

Shrikhand is another popular treat more commonly consumed in Maharashtra. Shrikhand is prepared by topping strained yogurt with sugar, Indian spices (such as cardamom, saffron) and nuts. This sweet delicacy is considered slightly more healthy than its counterparts but we can make it healthier! Swap the sugar for dates, small amount of jaggery or coconut sugar.

4. Laddoo

Laddoos are a popular sweet in India and are consumed on almost all festivals in India. Besides being significant in Hinduism, it is depicted particularly in many arts and statues of Lord Ganesha. While the most popular variation of laddoo used is motichoor laddoo, you can opt for healthier recipes. Laddoos made from oats, ragi, whole wheat or besan flour is a great way to start. Load up on nuts and seeds to give your laddoos a protein boost. The nuts and seeds also help boost your intake of healthy fats which is helpful in nutrient-absorption.

While an authentic sweet is encouraged in moderation (since a strict diet can be hard to follow), consuming sweets high in refined sugar for 10 days might not be the best idea. Incorporate these simple yet healthy food swaps this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.