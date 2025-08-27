Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why You Should Enjoy Modaks Guilt-Free

Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, homes across the nation come alive with colours, music, decorations, and prayers. And of course, no celebration of Bappa feels complete without modaks, the sweet dumplings believed to be Lord Ganesha's absolute favourite. Along with the joy and devotion, there is something else that often creeps in: guilt. Many people hesitate before picking up a modak, asking themselves, "Should I really eat this? Won't sweets ruin my health?" This mindset has become so common that it sometimes overshadows the true essence of the festival. This is exactly what nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has addressed in her Instagram video today.

In her video, Rujuta explained that a modak represents the preservation of traditions and traditional recipes. Families often make modaks in specific numbers like 11 or 21, which is another way of protecting and passing on these practices.

She said that eating a modak as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi will not harm your health. It is not something people consume every day or binge on, it is part of the ritual, eaten once a year as an offering to Bappa and then shared among family members. Having a modak on this day, she said, is very different from everyday indulgence, and it should not be treated like a guilty pleasure.

"Don't rethink the modak, rethink the narrative that traditional & festive delicacies are harmful for your health," she wrote in her caption.

The nutritionist also drew a line between homemade traditional modaks and the shop-bought sweets that are simply shaped like modaks. The real modak, she reminded everyone, is the one made at home with jaggery, coconut, rice flour, and ghee.

These ingredients not only connect us with tradition but also have health benefits. Jaggery provides minerals, coconut offers good fats, rice flour is light and easy to digest, and ghee adds nourishment.

According to her, the modak you prepare at home, offer first to Ganesha, and then share with your family, is the one you should embrace. "Here's a prayer to Bappa that he removes every obstacle that comes in the way of us leading full lives," she said.

