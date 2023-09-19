Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Try These Delicious Low-Calorie Healthy Prasads This Year

Ganesh Chaturthi: A healthier version of Modak can be made by making it with atta instead of rice flour

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festive occasion celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. While traditional Indian sweets are a significant part of the festivities, it's essential to keep health in mind. Here are nine healthy recipes for Indian sweets that you can enjoy during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Try these 9 healthy desserts this Ganesh Chaturthi for some healthy & delicious festivities:

1. Date and nut ladoo

Made with dates, nuts, and a hint of cardamom, these ladoos are packed with natural sweetness and provide essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals. You can also swap atta with almond flour to further enhance its protein and healthy fat content.

2. Ragi halwa

Ragi is a nutritious grain that is rich in fiber, calcium, and iron. This halwa is a healthier alternative to the traditional semolina-based halwa.

3. Oats and coconut barfi

This recipe combines the goodness of oats and coconut to create a delicious and fiber-rich barfi. Oats are known for their high fiber content and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Dried coconut can boost skin, bones, and ligaments health. It can also help lower cholesterol levels.

4. Atta modak

Modak is Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, and a healthier version can be made by preparing it with atta instead of rice flour. The filling can be made with jaggery, coconut, and nuts. Although it alters the sweet's original recipe a little, this can help boost the fibre content.

5. Jaggery poha ladoo

Poha (flattened rice) is a low-calorie ingredient that is rich in iron and fiber. Mixing it with jaggery and nuts creates a tasty and healthy ladoo. Poha can be a great addition to your diet if you want to maintain a calorie-deficit state.

6. Quinoa kheer

Quinoa is a protein-rich grain that is gluten-free and has a low glycemic index. Substituting rice with quinoa in kheer makes it a healthier option. Quinoa can also help reduce blood sugar levels which may be even more beneficial for people with diabetes.

7. Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. Mixing them with milk and sweetening with honey or jaggery creates a nutritious and delicious pudding. Once all the ingredients are combined, leave it in the fridge overnight. This will soften and expand the chia seeds, giving them a pudding-like texture.

8. Baked karanji

Karanji is a popular sweet made during Ganesh Chaturthi. Instead of deep-frying, try baking them for a healthier version. The filling can consist of coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits. You can bake it in an oven or an air fryer.

9. Whole wheat malpua

Malpua is a traditional Indian pancake made with refined flour. Using whole wheat flour and reducing the amount of sugar can make it a healthier choice.

These recipes provide healthier alternatives to traditional Indian sweets, reducing the use of refined flour, sugar, and oil. They incorporate nutritious ingredients that offer fiber, vitamins, and minerals. However, it's essential to consume these sweets in moderation to maintain a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.