Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bhagyashree Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Son Abhimanyu Dasani

Bhagyashree's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities involved a visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday. She was accompanied by son and actor Abhimanyu Dasani. Bhagyashree also shared a video from her visit on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "Darshan at Lalbaughcha Raja. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Devotion and faith can help you climb the highest mountains and cross the deepest seas. But God helps those who help themselves. Pray for strength, pray for wisdom, pray for stability and perseverance and the Vignaharta will erase the obstacles in your life, make them seem like molehills and puddles to be easily crossed."

Turns out, Bhagyashree wasn't the only celeb at Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday. Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Bigg Boss OTT2 star Shiv Thakare, actress Geeta Basra and her husband Harbhajan Singh were also pictured at Lalbaugcha Raja. See the photos here:

Geeta Basra shared photos and videos from her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with her family and she captioned a video, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." She simply added folded hand emojis in another carousel post on Instagram.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up Shiv Thakare also documented his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja and he posted it on social media. Take a look:

Bhagyashree became a star after featuring in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kashti and Laut Aao Trisha. She was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii. She was also seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. She also had a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.