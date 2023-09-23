Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bhagyashree Is In Udaipur - But Is She A Guest?

Bhagyashree in stills from videos she posted. (courtesy: bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree and husband Himalaya Dasani are currently in Udaipur. The couple checked into the lake city on Friday. Fans are speculating that Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani might be one of the guests at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's star-studded wedding. However, the husband-wife duo hasn't spilled any beans yet. ICYMI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on September 24. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree has been sharing “beautiful” updates from Udaipur on her Instagram Stories. The actress asked fans to guess which city she was in, and the majority of them got it right.

Next, Bhagyashree gave us a glimpse of her “beautiful night at Udaipur.” It was accompanied by a walk-through of the property she is staying at.

Here are some glimpses from Bhagyashree's Udaipur diaries. Don't miss the classical dance performance. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities began with the mehendi ceremony on Friday. It was attended by close friends and family members. Ahead of their special day, Pawan Sachdeva has been treating us to videos from the wedding venue. Fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva is a relative of Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mother) Madhu Chopra landed in Udaipur on Friday afternoon. Priyanka and her brother Siddharth were MIA. Considering Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram activity and post, she is likely to skip the wedding festivities in Udaipur. On Saturday, Priyanka shared a happy picture of Parineeti on Instagram Stories. The Citadel star wrote, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings." Priyanka tagged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in the post.

The Saturday festivities will include a haldi ceremony, followed by a welcome lunch for guests. In the evening, a 90s-themed sangeet will take place. The big day is tomorrow. Parineeti Chopra's wedding couturier Manish Malhotra is also expected to land in Udaipur today.