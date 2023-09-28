Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Date, Significance And Traffic Restrictions In Mumbai

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi has been celebrated across the nation with grandeur. The festival in honour of Lord Ganesh is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The festival celebrated for a period of 10 days, will conclude on September 28.

What does Ganesh Chaturthi mean?

Lord Ganesh is considered to be the remover of obstacles, and, according to the Hindu faith, all important events within the family and community begin after seeking his blessings. Also known as the god of new beginnings, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals dedicated to the deity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Visarjan

Though the festival is celebrated in different ways across the country, the crux of it remains the same. During the course of the 10 days, an idol of the deity is brought home and worshipped for the whole duration of the festival or partially, in some cases. At the end of the 10-day window, the idol is immersed in a water body; this ritual is known as Ganesh Visarjan. The day devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are coming to an end with Ganesh Visarjan when devotees will bid adieu to their Ganpati Bappa urging him to come back earlier next year. Dishes such as modak and motichoor laddu are prepared and distributed as prasad.

Traffic restrictions in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have made elaborate arrangements for the Visarjan plan. 8 additional Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police along with 2866 police officers and 16250 police promoters have been deployed.

Apart from this, SRPF, QRT teams, RAF company, and home guards will be also deployed at important locations. Monitoring will be done through CCTV and drone cameras. Apart from 73 natural places for Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai city, 162 artificial lakes have been created.

Celebs during this time

Bollywood celebrities have been basking in festive fervour. On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor participated in Ganesh Visarjan rituals.

Actor Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to pictures of Ganesh Visarjan at his Mumbai home on Saturday. In the first picture shared, the star can be seen posing with the Ganapati idol, with his family by his side.

Actor Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a video from Ganpati Visarjan, in which the superstar can be seen dancing.

Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also seen performing Ganapati Visarjan.