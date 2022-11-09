Foods For Brain: 10 Essential Nutrients That Can Sharpen Your Brain

Brain health: A healthy diet supports your brain's functions

Your brain is only 3 percent of your body but it utilises a lot of energy. It's one complicated organ that controls memory, thought, emotions, touch and every other process in your body. So, it's evident that you need to keep nourishing it with a good diet loaded with some crucial nutrients. If you eat healthy food that provides the right nutrients to your brain, it will automatically improve your mental ability and overall well-being. Recently, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared an Instagram post in which she shared a list of 10 essentials nutrients that your brain needs.

Brain Health: 10 nutrients that can improve brain function

In the caption, she writes, "For your brain to function at its optimal capacity you need these 10 essential nutrients in order to make the food you eat vital to the brain functions."

1) Omega-3

Omega-3s are healthy fats that you require for thinking and thought processing. Omega-3 also assist in improving one's ability of learning and memory.

2) Iron

This important mineral is responsible for motor and cognitive development and brain functions like oxygen transportation, DNA synthesis, mitochondrial respiration, myelin synthesis, and neurotransmitter synthesis and metabolism.

3) Vitamin B12

You must include Vitamin B12 in your diet since it's responsible for mood and mental performance.

4) Vitamin D

The majority of people know that Vitamin D is good for bone development. However, you must also be aware of the fact that it's equally essential for the brain. This sunshine vitamin prevents the risk of dementia in the elderly.

5) Zinc

This is one crucial nutrient is responsible for nerve signaling.

6) Vitamin E

it helps prevent cognitive decline and boosts memory as the brain ages.

7) Magnesium

Low levels of magnesium in the body may lead to issues like migraines, depression and many neurological diseases. So, be conscious of your food choices and include magnesium in your diet.

8) Calcium

Calcium helps in the release of neurotransmitters by neurons.

9) Vitamin K

If you want to boost brainpower and enhance cognitive functions, trust vitamin K to help you with that.

10) Selenium

This maintains the antioxidant capacity of the brain. Also, selenium plays a critical role in reproduction, thyroid hormone metabolism, DNA synthesis, and protection from oxidative stress.

Now that you know about all the essential nutrients, take care of your brain health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.