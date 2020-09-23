Importance Of Adequate Sleep For Healthy Brain Function: Expert Explains The Link

Inadequate sleep can put you at a higher risk of several chronic diseases

Sleep is essential for proper functioning of the human body. It helps ensure optimum energy levels the next day required to perform daily activities effectively. Sleep is also essential for your health in several ways. From digestion to your mood, you need enough sleep for several reasons. Your brain also requires enough amount of sleep to function properly. For a healthy brain, you need to consume a healthy diet, exercise regularly, reduce stress, ensure proper sleep and much more. If you are hooked to your mobile phones before going to bed and sleeping less than you should, you must think about the adverse effect on your brain. We spoke to Dr. Chandril Chugh who is a principal consultant Neurologist Max to the adverse effect of inadequate sleep on your brain.

Sleep and brain health: Here's the link

Timely sleep (at least 6-8 hours) is one of the most important factors in keeping the body and mind healthy. During sleep, various changes are occurring in the brain wave activities including breathing, regulating heart rate and maintaining body temperature. While many consider it to be a natural biological process that goes on, but in actual it is important to understand the role of sound sleep in maintaining the various processes in the functional state which is controlled by the brain.

Dr. Chugh explains "The brain functions of a sleep-deprived person will not work as efficiently during their working hours. Forgetfulness, lack of concentration, mood swings are some of the most common features when the brain does not get enough sleep. Sleep disorders have often been linked to a spike in disharmony in your mental, social, emotional and physical well being."

Proper sleep provides adequate rest to your body

"Apart from mood swings, anxiety and other mental complications, improper sleep has also been linked with physical traits that may include disorders like obesity, loss of appetite, hormonal changes, and increased risk of heart problems, hypertension and diabetes among various others. A proper sleep cycle of 6-8 hours is thus necessary to keep disorders at bay and maintain a healthy lifestyle," Dr. Chugh adds.

Sleep deprivation leads to the secretion of the stress hormone cortisol also causes the collagen to break down causing skin problems. This hormonal secretion which is a function of the brain is also affected leading to consequential outcomes.

Improper sleeping pattern can give you a lot of stress

More often, the body's immune system is severely affected when the brain becomes too tired due to improper sleep, making the person highly vulnerable to catching cold, flu or any infectious ailments. This makes it harder for the brain to recover and heal back to normal.

(Dr. Chandril Chugh, Principal consultant, Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

