These Soothing Yoga Poses Will Help You Sleep Better

Yoga is truly one of the most adaptive practices as it is open for all ages, is suitable for any body type and can also be done at any time of the day. Yoga can begin as early as when you are 4 years old and performed well into your 80s even. The holistic nature of yoga brings so many health benefits regardless of when you begin its practice. You can start your day with a yoga practice of even a minimum of 15-20 minutes to experience increased energy, better mood and productivity. Similarly, when you practice yoga in the evening or nights, it can be a soothing and restorative activity that encourages better sleep, and regulates your sleep cycles.

Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation when done regularly ensures that you enjoy a restful sleep, and wake up feeling more refreshed, rejuvenated and relaxed. Practising yoga allows you to enjoy deeper sleep, eliminating sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, sleep anxiety, insomnia, etc. If you want do wonders for your health, spending even as little as just 15-20 minutes each day can improve both your physical and mental health. Practice these following asanas, pranayama and meditation technique recommended for you. You can hold each pose for 30 seconds and repeat for 3 sets, pranayama and meditation can be done for 2-3 minutes in the beginning, and gradually increased to 10 minutes or so.

Yoga poses for better sleep

1. Parvathasana (Mountain Pose)

Formation of the posture

Start on all fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips

Pushing off from your palms and toes lift up your pelvis

Straighten the knees and elbows forming an inverted 'V' shape with your body

Palms should be placed shoulder width apart

Bring your feet closer and lift up your heels

Your body weight should be distributed between your toes and palms

Keep your focus on your big toes

2. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

Formation of the posture

Gently drop your knees down

Keep your heels close to each other

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

3. Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Formation of the posture

Sit down on the ground, or on a bed as per your comfort

Ensure that your back is erect

Stretch your legs out in front of you with toes pointed towards you

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor as this supports your spine and relaxes your shoulders

4. Advasana (Reverse Corpse Pose)

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your stomach

Stretch out your arms

Keep your palms facing down shoulder-width apart

Forehead remains on the ground

Pranayama and Meditation

Along with asanas, you can also include the dynamic and ancient practice of Himalaya Pranam. This full body workout ensures that you get in a forward fold, gentle back bends and a variety of movements that can improve your mobility. Yoga's greatest ability is its potential to bring calmness to the mind. This reduces anxiety, stress and mental tiredness. Sthithi Dhyan, Ropan Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan are effective meditative practices that help you to clear your mind of unwanted thoughts thus increasing awareness. Pranayama such as Brahmari Pranayama is also known to lift the mood, and improve the functioning of your lungs and eliminate digestive disorders. Pranayama and meditation helps to increase your focus and remove toxins from the body. When paired with proper breathing, it relieves stress and helps to enhance concentration.

Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques encourage you to become an observer of your flow of thoughts. Instead of resisting them, you learn to let them flow. This is very relaxing for the mind as well as the body and can aid in better sleep. While sleep in itself is a restorative process, it can be enhanced by practicing yoga whether you do it each morning or as a wind down routine at the end of day.

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)

