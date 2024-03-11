Yoga Asanas To Help Boost Quality Of Sleep

Savasana can help relax the body and mind and boost sleep quality

Practicing yoga can indeed help improve the quality of sleep. Incorporating a regular yoga routine into your lifestyle can promote relaxation, reduce stress, and contribute to better sleep. Read on as we share step-by-step yoga asanas that can help boost your sleep quality.

Yoga asanas that are known for their potential to enhance sleep quality:

1. Savasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

2. Viparita Karani

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

3. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

4. Uttanasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

It's important to note that everyone's body is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. It's advisable to consult with a yoga instructor or healthcare professional, especially if you have any existing health concerns or conditions. Additionally, establishing a consistent bedtime routine, maintaining a comfortable sleep environment, and adopting healthy sleep habits are essential components for improving sleep quality.

