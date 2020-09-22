Health Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Promotes Heart Health, Brain Function And More; Know Plant-Based Sources

Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce the risk of heart disease

You might have heard about healthy fats and how essential it is to add these to diet. One of the healthy fats is omega-3. The health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids are quite famous. Your body cannot produce these fats but these are essential for healthy functioning of your body. From heart health to healthy brain function, omega-3 fatty acids support several functions. Fatty fishes are the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. But these are a few plant-based sources as well. According to the National Institute of Health, adults above the age of 18 to 50 and above should consume 1.6 grams (male) and 1.1 grams (female) daily. Here are some notable health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. Also, know some plant-based food sources.

Omega-3 fatty acids health benefits

1. Extremely beneficial for heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids work wonders for your heart health. It helps in controlling the risk of heart diseases. Adding omega-3 fatty acids to diet can help in lowering blood pressure, cholesterol levels and inflammation. These are common risk factors for heart disease and omega-3 helps in fighting these.

2. Helps fight depression

Depression is a common condition these days which affects an individual's ability to perform day to day functions. Studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can help control the symptoms of depression as well as anxiety.

Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Supports brain function

Omega-3 fatty acids are also helpful in boosting brain function. According to studies, these can help fight age-related mental decline and progression of Alzheimer's disease. These are also known for controlling symptoms of ADHD in children.

4. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is harmful to your health. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease, certain cancers and several other chronic conditions.

5. Promotes eye health

Too much use of gadgets these days has majorly contributed to poor eye health. A healthy diet and other precautions can help fight eye-related issues. Enough amount of omega-3 can help reduce the risk of macular degeneration, as per research.

Boost your eye health by adding omega-3 fatty acids to your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Plant-based food sources

Most food sources of omega-2 fatty acids are animal-based products. Some of the plant-based sources are- flaxseed, walnuts, soy foods, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, Brussels sprouts and hemp seeds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.