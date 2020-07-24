7 Foods Loaded With Omega-3 Fatty Acids That You Can Add To A Plant-Based Diet

Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and help in maintaining a healthy weight

Plant-based diet has gained huge popularity in the past year. This diet limits intake of processed foods. It focuses on consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds and nuts. Plant-based diet offers multiple health benefits including better heart health, reduced risk of several diseases and weight loss. Many fear of missing out those nutrients that are largely present in animal-based products. Similarly, omega-3 fatty acids are commonly found in animal-based products. But many are not aware of plant-based sources of omega-3. Here's a list of food sources of omega-3 fatty acids that can be part of a vegetarian diet and a plant-based diet.

Plant-based diet: Omega-3 foods you can try

1. Brussel sprouts

Brussel sprouts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. It also contains a good amount of vitamin K, vitamin C, antioxidants and fibre. These are beneficial for diabetics and boost heart health.

2. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are loaded with multiple nutrients. These seeds can offer vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Chia seeds

The health benefits of chia seeds are quite famous. These seeds are loaded with fibre that can promote weight loss. These are good sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids for vegetarians.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are one of the healthiest nuts. These are extremely beneficial for your heart health. It is advised to eat two walnuts each day. These are loaded with antioxidants, omega-3, protein and iron.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds are rich in dietary fibre. Adding flaxseeds to your diet may improve cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, regulate blood sugars and provide protein. Flaxseeds can help in weight loss too.

6. Algal oil

Algal oil is a well-known source of omega-3 just like fish oil. It is made from certain marine algae. You can consult an expert before adding these to your diet.

7. Soybean oil

Soybean oil contains heart-healthy fats. Each serving of this oil can offer a good amount of omega-3 fatty acids. You can use this oil in moderation for cooking as well as dressing.

