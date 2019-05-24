What Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids? Know Why They Are Important For You

Fatty fish like salmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids

We have done numerous stories previously, advocating the importance of omega-3 fatty acids. They are fats that are essential for your body and must be a part of your diet. Top food sources of omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, nuts and seeds. ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) are the three kinds of omega-3 fatty acids. While ALA is found in plants, DHA and EPA can be derived from food sources and algae.

Why are omega-3 fatty acids important?

Omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA, are important for your brain and retinas. Pregnant women must consume food sources of omega-3 fatty acids in order to get sufficient DHA. It is an important nutrient for the health and intelligence of the baby.

Omega-3 is also important for adults. They promote good heart health and reduces risk of ADHD, depression and numerous other inflammatory diseases.

Health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids

1. Rheumatoid arthritis: Stiffness and joint pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis can be eased if you include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.

2. Asthma: Omega-3 fatty acids have properties that can reduce inflammation. Inflammation is a key component that triggers asthma. Fish oil can help in improving lung function.

Omega-3 fatty acids can keep asthma under control

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Alzheimer's and dementia: Omega-3 fatty acids offer protection against Alzheimer's and dementia. It can prevent memory loss caused because of ageing.

4. Heart health: Including omega-3 fatty acids in your diet can be beneficial for your heart health. They can reduce triglycerides. It can help regularise blood pressure in people with high blood pressure and also raise good cholesterol levels in the body.

5. Autoimmune diseases: Omega-3 fatty acids can help in fighting several autoimmune diseases like type 2 diabetes, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis.

6. Menstrual pain: Women or girls who experience extreme period pain can benefit by including omega-3 fatty acids in their diet. Studies have shown that women who have omega-3s in their diet experience moderate period as compared to those who don't.

Food sources of omega-3 fatty acids

1. Fatty fish (Mackerel, tuna, salmon, saridnes)

2. Shrimp

3. Oysters

4. Seaweed and algae

5. Hemp seeds

6. Chia seeds

7. Walnuts

8. Flaxseeds

9. Soyabean oil

10. Kidney beans

