5 Simple And Effective Home Remedies To Ease Period Pain

Raisins and kesar can together help in reducing period pain

Highlights Regular exercise can help in easing period pain Vegetables like jimikand and sweet potato can also be helpful Include legumes in your diet to ease period pain

Painful periods can be really disturbing, and may even disrupt your day to day life. Some pain during menstruation is considered to be normal. But in case the pain is excessive and makes you miss your work or school, there is something to be worried about. Women who are at high risk of painful periods include those under 20, the ones who have family history of painful periods, those who experience heavy bleeding during periods, those who reached puberty before the age of 11 and those who have never had a baby.

Muscle contractions in the uterus can cause pain and inflammation. It is because of prostaglandin hormone that these contractions occur. Levels of this hormone rise right before menstruation begins.

Also read: Irregular Periods Linked To Type-2 Diabetes In Girls: Study

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a few tips and simple home remedies to ease period pain on Facebook. She begins by saying that bananas can help in easing period pain.

Also, a week before your periods, every morning you should have soaked raisins and kesar (saffron). This, however, is possible only when you know the date of your periods or you have a regular menstrual cycle. Having soaked raisins and kesar as the first thing in the morning can be helpful in easing period pain.

Soaked raisins and saffron can together help in easing period pain

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Things Your Period Blood Says About Your Health

Including any kind of legume or sprouts in your diet every other day can also help in easing period pain. Moong dal, lobia, chana dal, rajma or kulith dal are all legumes which you should try to include in your diet every other day.

Foods which come in the category of vegetables like raw banana, sweet potato, jimikand, and arbi to name a few should also be a part of your diet in case you experience painful periods. According to Rujuta, you should have these veggies at least twice a week.

Get regular with exercise. It is the single most effective remedy for all people who face problems with irregular periods or painful periods.

Eating calcium supplements every night can be helpful in easing period pain. You need to look for the compound known as calcium citrate in the calcium supplements. They are easily available with pharmacists.

Also read: Top 4 Yoga Asanas For Irregular Periods

All of the aforementioned remedies can together work wonders towards easing period pain. Other effective home remedies for easing period pain include using a heating pad on your pelvic area or massaging your abdomen. Warm baths, eating light and nutritious meals, exercising regularly, lying down with your knees bent or raising your legs can also be helpful.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.