Is Excessive Consumption Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Bad For You?

Consuming high doses of omega-3 fatty acids can be detrimental.

Omega-3 fatty acids are the essential fatty acids that play an important role in the functioning of human body. We cannot produce them on our own; therefore, they must be included in our diet to obtain the health benefits from them. Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated, which means that they have several double bonds in the chemical structure. The three most important types are ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). ALA is mostly found in plants, while DHA and EPA are mainly found in animal foods. Some common foods sources that are high in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish like salmon or tuna, fish oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, flax seed oil, coconut oil and healthy nuts to name a few.

As we all now excess of everything is bad. Consuming high doses of these fatty acids can be detrimental, causing health problems such as altered immune function and increased risk for prostate cancer. Also, excessive consumption of omega-3 fatty acids could lead to low blood pressure, thinning of blood, excessive bleeding if an injury were to occur or increased risk of bruising.

1. Weight gain:

Many people start consuming omega -3 fatty acids in high quantities in order to burn the excess fat. Omega -3 fatty acids like fatty fish or fish oil could be beneficial for weight loss but you should be mindful of the quantities while you consume them. High doses could actually contribute to weight gain as they are high in fats and calories. Moderation should be the key whenever you consume them. Therefore, consuming excess amounts can cause the pounds to pile on quickly.

2. Diabetes:

A diet high in omega -3 fatty acids can lead to increase in blood sugar levels. The reason is excessive quantities of omega-3s can stimulate the production of glucose, which can contribute to high levels of long-term blood sugar levels.

3. Diarrhea:

Stomach ailments like diarrhea or irregular bowel movements is one of the most common side effects associated with omega -3 fatty acids, and may be especially prevalent while taking high doses. Flax seed oil, fatty fish or other oils have a laxative effect and may increase your bowel movement frequency. If you experience diarrhea after taking omega-3 fatty acids, make sure you reduce the intake of these fatty acids. Apart from diarrhea, high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids can also lead to acid reflux, bloating, belching, gas and stomach discomfort.

4. Brain development:

Over-consumption of omega-3 fatty acids contain mercury which can have negative effects on the brain development in unborn children as well as young children who are still growing and developing. Also, it is recommended to consume natural sources of omega -3 fatty acids rather than the supplements.

