These Seeds Can Promote Hormonal Balance, Support Weight Loss And Offer These Many Benefits

Hormones are essential chemical messengers that are essential for life and overall health. They play a crucial role in controlling various bodily functions, including metabolism, growth, reproduction, sleep-wake cycle and mood.

When your body produces too much or too little of one or more hormones, it results in a hormonal imbalance, which can lead to various hormone-related conditions. While some hormonal imbalances are temporary, others can be chronic and may require medical treatment. Your diet plays a significant role in this, certain foods are rich in beneficial compounds that can help restore hormonal balance and promote overall health. In this article, we will explore how flaxseeds can affect your hormones.

Flaxseeds for hormones

Flaxseeds are a powerhouse of protein, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and essential minerals and vitamins. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroentologist, shared in an Instagram post that you should "eat flaxseeds for hormonal balance because they are rich in lignan, which supports estrogen metabolism and reduces gut inflammation."

Flaxseeds are a rich source of phytoestrogens called lignans. These compounds mimic estrogen in the body, helping to balance hormone levels, particularly in women experiencing menopause or hormonal fluctuations.

Additionally, flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. These help maintain hormonal balance.

Some studies suggest that flaxseed can help lengthen the luteal phase, improving ovulation. This also helps reduce PMS symptoms such as breast pain and cramping.

Other health benefits of flaxseeds

1. May help with weight loss

Falxseeds contain a good amount of protein and fibre, which promote a feeling of fullness and support weight management.

2. Improve heart health

Studies indicate that regular consumption of flaxseeds may help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

3. Regulate blood sugars

Flaxseeds can improve insulin sensitivity, making them beneficial for those with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. High fibre content also promotes slow and steady release of glucose into the bloodstream.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Flaxseeds contain antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Help prevent constipation

The soluble and insoluble fibre in flaxseeds supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial gut bacteria. This can help prevent constipation and improve overall gut function.

From balanced hormones to healthy digestion, flaxseeds offer a variety of health benefits due to their rich nutrient profile.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.