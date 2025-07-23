These Supplements Will Help Boost Your Brain Health

Certain supplements can help boost brain health by enhancing memory, focus, mood, and overall cognitive function. The brain requires a variety of nutrients to function optimally, and sometimes our diet may not supply enough of them. Supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, certain vitamins, and herbal extracts can support brain cell communication, protect against oxidative stress, improve blood flow to the brain, and reduce inflammation. They may also support neurotransmitter production and balance, helping with mood and mental clarity. Read on as we share a list of supplements you can try to boost your brain health.

8 Supplements that will help boost your brain health

1. Omega-3 fatty acids

Rich in DHA and EPA, omega-3 fatty acids are essential for maintaining the structure and function of brain cells. DHA, in particular, is a major structural component of the brain. These fatty acids support memory, mood stability, and overall cognitive performance while reducing inflammation and oxidative damage in brain tissue. Supplementing with fish oil has been linked to slower cognitive decline and improved focus.

2. Ginkgo biloba

This ancient herbal supplement is known for its potential to enhance memory and mental clarity by improving blood circulation in the brain. Ginkgo biloba may help reduce age-related decline in brain function and has been used in the management of dementia symptoms. It is believed to support cognitive speed and attention span.

3. Bacopa monnieri

Used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, Bacopa is known for its ability to enhance memory formation, reduce anxiety, and support brain processing speed. It works by boosting brain chemicals like acetylcholine, which are critical for learning and memory. Long-term use has shown benefits in cognitive function and mental performance.

4. Phosphatidylserine

This fatty substance is naturally found in the brain and is vital for the maintenance of cellular structure and signalling. Supplementation can support memory, attention, and mood, especially in older adults. It may help slow age-related cognitive decline and has also been studied for its role in improving symptoms of ADHD.

5. Lion's mane mushroom

Lion's Mane is a nootropic mushroom known for its potential to stimulate the growth of nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein essential for the growth and survival of neurones. It may improve memory, concentration, and neuroplasticity, making it especially valuable for age-related memory issues and neurodegenerative conditions.

6. Vitamin B complex

These B vitamins play a crucial role in producing brain chemicals that affect mood and cognition. Deficiencies in B6, B9 (folate), and B12 have been linked to poor memory, fatigue, and even depression. Supplementation supports energy production in brain cells and can help lower homocysteine levels, which are associated with cognitive decline.

7. Curcumin

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect the brain against aging and degenerative conditions like Alzheimer's. It may enhance memory and support mood regulation by increasing levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein linked to cognitive function.

8. Acetyl-L-carnitine (ALCAR)

This amino acid compound supports energy production in brain cells and helps in the formation of acetylcholine, a key neurotransmitter for learning and memory. ALCAR is known to improve mental energy, alertness, and focus, especially in older adults. It may also protect the brain from oxidative stress and age-related decline.

However, they should be taken under professional guidance, especially if combined with medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.