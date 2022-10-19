Iron Deficiency Is One Of The Most Common Deficiencies, Here's Why & How To Treat It

Iron Deficiency: Eat foods rich in iron and also consume supplements if directed by the doctor

Iron deficiency is the most common kind of anaemia. It happens when your body lacks iron, which is necessary for the production of haemoglobin. The remainder of your body cannot receive the necessary quantity of oxygen when there is insufficient iron in the blood.

Iron deficiency anaemia, as the name suggests, is brought on by a lack of iron. Your body needs iron to create enough of a component in red blood cells that makes it possible for them to transport oxygen (haemoglobin).

Why is iron deficiency so common?

Our diets provide us with iron, but only 1 mg of that iron is really absorbed for every 10 to 20 mg taken orally. A person who cannot consume a well-balanced diet high in iron may get some degree of iron deficiency anaemia.

Furthermore, while the body is undergoing changes, such as growth spurts in children and teenagers or during pregnancy and breastfeeding, an increased iron need and increased red blood cell formation are necessary.

How to know if you have iron deficiency?

Iron deficiency may be common, yet many people are unaware they have it. Without being aware of the source, symptoms might persist for years. Iron deficiency anaemia might start off so mildly that it is not recognised. The signs and symptoms, however, worsen as the body's iron deficiency and anaemia worsen.

Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia might include feeling very lethargic, feeling weak, paleness in the skin, breathlessness, an accelerated pulse, or chest discomfort, Headaches, drowsiness, or dizziness, and chilly fingers and toes. The pain or inflammation of your tongue, broken nails, unusual desires for things like cold, dirt, or starch that are not food. Especially in newborns and kids with iron-deficient anaemia. May also result in poor appetite.

What can be done?

Depending on your iron level status and the underlying reason, you may need treatment for iron deficiency.

The doctor will advise you to include iron-rich foods in your diet if you have iron deficiency. In around 6 months, you will have another blood test to see if your iron level has increased. Your doctor will offer you nutritional recommendations and carefully monitor your diet if you have an iron shortage.

The doctor will advise you to eat foods high in iron and to avoid foods and beverages (including bran, tea, and coffee) that may prevent you from absorbing iron. They will check on your iron status on a regular basis and could recommend supplements.

Your doctor will recommend iron supplements if you have iron deficiency anaemia. Your body may need six months to a year to replenish its iron reserves. Blood tests will be performed often to check your iron levels.

It is crucial to look into the root of any underlying issues that may be contributing to your iron shortage. If there is a medical reason for it, it must be properly handled.

In conclusion, you are encouraged to get full body checkups and blood tests regularly to identify any deficiencies you might have. Once they are spotted, correct treatment can be initiated before these deficiencies become hard to overcome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.