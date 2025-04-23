Iron Deficiency? Nutritionist Suggests Garden Cress Seeds As A Natural Fix

Are you experiencing fatigue, dizziness, breathlessness and painful periods? According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal's latest Instagram post, it could be due to iron deficiency. In her video, she asks, “Did you know 50% of Indian women are deficient in iron?” Offering a solution, she draws our attention to tiny seeds that often go unnoticed – garden cress seeds, also known as halim seeds.

Highlighting the benefits of halim seeds, Nmami says, “These seeds are rich in naturally available iron, protein and folate. They also contain compounds that help your body absorb iron better. These seeds have been used in Ayurvedic treatment for postpartum care, hair regrowth and hormonal balance, long before supplements existed.”

In her side note, Nmami Agarwal writes, “Tiny Seeds, Big Power! Don't underestimate—garden cress seeds are a nutritional powerhouse.”

The nutritionist also lists down additional benefits of halim seeds in her caption:

1. Garden cress seeds are packed with iron, fibre and antioxidants, making them beneficial for digestion, boosting immunity and an ideal addition to your daily wellness routine.

2. They contain antioxidants and vitamins that can play a role in supporting healthy skin and hair when included regularly in your diet.

3. The fibre present in garden cress seeds contributes to satiety, which in turn may support better appetite control and assist with weight management.

4. These seeds help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, supporting overall health and protecting the body from potential cellular damage.

5. Garden cress seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which promotes healthy bowel movements and supports a well-balanced gut microbiome.

Check out Nmami Agarwal's video below:

Follow Nmami Agarwal's advice – add garden cress seeds to your dietary routine and enjoy their amazing health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.