Vitamin E: Good For The Heart And Many Other Health Benefits; Know The Best Sources And Ways To Consume It

Highlights Vitamin E can moisturise your skin It can help in dealing with psoriasis and eczema It can also enhance hair growth and facilitate shiny hair

Heart attack, which is known to be the leading cause of death worldwide, can lead to a lasting damage to heart muscle. A new study found that Vitamin E can help in preventing muscle damage after heart attack. Scientists say that their treatment reflect clinical conditions where patients could receive their first application of Vitamin E in ambulance or during their arrival in emergency department. This can be done before stenting and reopening of blocked vessels. Currently, there was no drug available that could reduce cardiac damage that is caused by increased in inflammation after reopening of a coronary artery. Thus, a dose of Vitamin E can have a significant impact on cardiovascular health after heart attack, mention researchers.

Why is Vitamin E important?

Vitamin E is essentially an antioxidant that can help in protecting your cells from damage caused by free radicals in the body. It can be sourced from Vitamin E rich foods. Apart from weakening and breaking down of healthy cells, free radicals can also contribute to heart disease and other life-threatening diseases.

Ageing and other normal body processes can lead to development of free radicals in the body. According to National Institutes of Health, Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can slow down ageing of cells and prevent free radical damage.

Vitamin E can prevent premature ageing of skin

Other benefits of Vitamin E you must know

1. Vitamin E enriched creams can be great for your skin health. It can treat dry skin and also prevent premature ageing of skin.

2. Vitamin E creams can also reduce skin itching and allergies. Moisturising effects of Vitamin E are responsible for this.

3. Wounds and bruises can be healed quickly and effectively with the help of Vitamin E oil or creams.

4. Eczema symptoms like itching, dryness, and flaky skin can be controlled with Vitamin E oil or creams.

5. If you have scars or marks on the skin, using Vitamin E rich moisturiser or oil can help. It helps in moisturising the skin, which helps in formation of the scars in the first place.

6. Psoriasis symptoms can be effectively reduced by application of Vitamin E. It can help in reducing itchiness, dryness and flakiness.

7. Vitamin E is also great for hair growth. You can either opt for oils enriched with or add supplements to coconut oil, almond oil or amla oil for shiny and healthy hair and sufficient hair growth.

8. If your nails are yellow, cracked and peel easily, then Vitamin E supplement can be helpful. Moisturising benefits of this vitamin can prevent cracked cuticles and dry skin around the nail bed.

Before you go ahead with using this vitamin for its benefits, make sure you do a patch test to see if the supplements suit your skin type or not. This is the reason why it is always better to get not just Vitamin E but all other essential nutrients from food sources.

Following are the foods rich in Vitamin E which must be a part of your diet

Vegetable oils like sunflower oil, corn oil, soybean oil

Nuts like almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, pine nuts, pistachios, cashew, pecans

Sunflower seeds

Green leafy vegetables

Avocado

Avocado is a rich source of Vitamin E

Turnip greens

Mango

Kiwifruit

Blackberries, cranberries, raspberries

Apricot

