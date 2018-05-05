Top 5 Vitamin E-Rich Foods For Healthy And Glowing Skin

1. Spinach
Spinach is a powerhouse of various essential vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E. Including spinach in your daily meals can provide you with a considerable dose of vitamin E. You can have it cooked or raw in the form of salads.
2. Avocado
This creamy and rich fruit is loaded with fibre, magnesium and vitamin E. You can mash it up as guacamole and savour it by spreading it on toasted bread slices. Include it in your daily diet and watch out for results.
3. Almonds
Talking about vitamin E, one cannot miss almonds. Almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E. Its oil can come to great help in keeping dry skin at bay. So if you have a dry skin type, then bring almond oil to your rescue.
4. Broccoli
This nutritional showstopper is packed with health benefiting properties. Apart from being rich in vitamin E, this wonder veggie is said to have anti-cancer properties and also acts as one of the best detox foods.
5. Sunflower Seed
Sunflower seeds contain vitamin E and folate in good amounts. If you are suffering from hair loss and have a dry skin type, then start adding these tiny seeds in your daily meals to see effective results. It also has antioxidant properties that fight against free radicals and keeps inflammation at bay.