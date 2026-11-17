Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond. The Batman and Odyssey star has been cast as the next 007. Before Batman, Pattinson was better known for roles that did not require a major body transformation. According to Men's Health, for his role as Batman, Pattinson spent three months training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with martial arts expert Rigan Machado. Several reports suggest that the 40-year-old actor's fitness routine centres on functional strength, martial arts, and high-endurance cardio rather than heavy bodybuilding.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

Robert Pattinson's fitness routine

Martial arts and combat conditioning

The Men's Health report states that to make his fight choreography look realistic, Pattinson relies heavily on combat sports rather than just lifting weights.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Pattinson trained for three months under renowned martial arts expert Rigan Machado, working up to three or four sessions per week. Each 60-to-90-minute session began with running or jumping jacks, followed by up to 12 technical grappling drills, live rolling, and stretching.

Boxing drills

Another report by Men's Fitness states that he regularly incorporates boxing sessions into his schedule to improve hand-eye coordination, upper-body endurance, and explosive power.

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Cardio and endurance

Instead of bulking up with heavy mass, Pattinson maintains a lean, athletic frame through consistent cardiovascular work.

Distance running

He runs 5 to 10 kilometres (3 to 6 miles) three to four times a week to build stamina for long, physically demanding days on set.

Long walks

Outside of intense training blocks, Pattinson frequently takes long walks as a low-impact form of active recovery and mental relaxation.

Strength and core circuits

Pattinson's gym sessions emphasise bodyweight mastery, military-style conditioning, and core stability.

Military-style circuits

Pattinson prefers outdoor, sandbag, and beach workouts alongside high-intensity bodyweight circuits. A signature conditioning circuit involves performing 3 rounds of the following exercises for 60 seconds each, with 30 seconds of rest between movements:

Pull-ups

Push-ups

Copenhagen planks

Bear crawls

Sprints

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Targeted core routine

Working with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, Pattinson performed a dedicated core circuit featuring bicycle crunches, dumbbell side bends, double crunches, and Superman holds.

High-rep functional training

During earlier transformations like The Twilight Saga, trainer Nathan Mellalieu on Coach had him perform high-repetition, low-weight circuits such as 100 barbell jump squats, 100 overhead presses, and 100 crunches to build muscular endurance without adding bulk.

Diet and nutrition approach

Pattinson has been open about disliking overly restrictive "bodybuilder" diets and trying various fads in the past. However, when preparing for demanding physical roles like The Batman, his nutrition followed a structured diet:

He eliminated alcohol, processed meats, fried foods, and refined sugars.

He focused on lean proteins like chicken, fish, steak, and tuna paired with complex carbohydrates.

Pattinson has mentioned that he dislikes complicated meal prep and prefers simple, no-fuss options.

Right before filming shirtless scenes for The Batman, Pattinson admitted to following extreme, bland diets, consisting largely of boiled white fish with lemon, and strictly rationing his water intake to look as lean as possible on camera.

In a previous interview, Pattinson revealed that his diet included so much fish he got tired of eating it."I never want to see a piece of white fish with just lemon on it ever again," he said.

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