Feeling Sluggish? This Breakthrough Nutrient Could Be The Key To Boosting Your Daily Stamina

Constant fatigue is a growing complaint that many people are making as they function in their day-to-day lives. Be it heat-induced or due to some other reason, the effects of fatigue can negatively affect your productivity. Most people ignore that their complete nutritional intake could be behind why they are experiencing constant fatigue. A specific nutrient gap may be responsible; that could be why you feel sluggish or low on energy, as well as having reduced stamina levels.

The poor dietary approach creates nutrient gaps in your body, which induces fatigue. When this, along with high stress levels and lack of sleep, happens, the problem becomes much worse. Furthermore, if these conditions are worsened with dehydration and a sedentary lifestyle, then the results are constant fatigue and sluggishness. But there is hope as a new study offers answers as to which nutrient could be the answer to your depleted daily stamina levels and help with combating fatigue at the same time.

The Breakthrough Nutrient Linked To Energy Levels

A study published in the Nature Cell Biology journal pinpoints that an amino acid known as leucine could enhance how mitochondria function. Mitochondria are tiny structures inside your cells that act as power generators, producing the energy that your body needs. They provide the energy that your body needs to move, think, and stay active.

When the mitochondria slow down, so do your energy levels. You will start experiencing tiredness, sluggishness, or feeling low on stamina when this happens.

How This Nutrient Boosts Stamina

Leucine prevents the breakdown of essential mitochondrial proteins. These proteins are necessary to bring fuel into the cells and produce the required energy. If they break down, then energy production drops, and if they are protected, then energy production improves. Leucine is present in protein-rich foods that can improve oxygen supply to muscles and enhance cellular energy production. Thus, the constant fatigue that you may be experiencing may be due to a lack of leucine found in protein-rich foods.

Also Read: Why Summer Heat Is Triggering More Fatigue And Burnout Cases? Doctor Answers

Signs You May Be Deficient

If your body is deficient in leucine, then you may experience these signs along with having an enhanced risk of cancer and metabolic disease:

Constant fatigue can leave you feeling unable to function.

Pale skin as your body is not receiving the nutrients it needs to function.

Dizziness as your brain is unable to stay alert and active during the day.

Shortness of breath as your lung function and the brain's neural pathways are unable to interact with each other.

Poor concentration, as your brain isn't getting the fuel it needs to function effectively.

Best Foods To Boost Energy Naturally

There are several foods that can boost energy levels naturally by making them a part of their everyday diet. Here are the foods that you need to eat to keep your leucine levels optimal in your body:

Leafy greens

Nuts and seeds

Whole grains

Dairy and eggs

Lentils and pulses

You need to consume enough dal, paneer, spinach, and jaggery to make sure that your leucine levels meet the required dose.

Simple Daily Habits To Increase Stamina

There are simple daily habits that could increase your stamina and combat fatigue. Here are the habits that you need to follow:

Stay hydrated

Eat balanced meals

Avoid processed sugar spikes

Get quality sleep

Exercise regularly

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Low Energy

People who meet certain criteria are more vulnerable to developing fatigue constantly:

Women who are at risk of having an iron deficiency are more at risk of having a leucine deficiency.

Vegetarians tend to have a B12 deficiency due to their lack of consumption of animal-based foods.

The elderly are more at risk of a leucine deficiency, as their regular intake of required foods is low.

People with chronic illness have a poor nutrient absorption factor.

Also Read: Nutritionist Explains Why You May Feel Constant Fatigue And Exhaustion Even After 7-8 Hours Of Sleep

When To Seek Medical Help

People need to seek medical help when they experience these signs:

Persistent fatigue

Unexplained weakness

Severe dizziness

It is vital to understand that this study reveals that leucine actively influences how cells generate and manage energy at the molecular level.

Ensuring optimal leucine levels in the body, it could help regulate mitochondrial activity. The researchers of the study believe their work could eventually help guide new treatments for metabolic disorders, cancer, and other diseases linked to impaired energy production.

Fatigue is often nutrition-driven, not just lifestyle-related. By fixing one key nutrient gap, you can significantly improve stamina. Through small dietary changes, you can restore daily energy levels effectively.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.