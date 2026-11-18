The American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its prostate cancer screening guidelines, recommending routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for men at average risk starting at 50 years. The new guidelines were published on November 12, 2026, which makes it the first major update since 2010. The ACS now recommends PSA screening every two years for men who are aged 50 to 69 even if they have average risk.

However, not every man should necessarily wait until 50. The new recommendations advise earlier and more frequent screening for men at higher risk, including Black men and those with a strong family history of prostate cancer. The updated guidelines also give higher emphasis on follow-up tests such as MRI and biomarker testing when PSA levels are elevated. This can help doctors decide whether a biopsy is actually needed.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer develops when cells in the prostate gland begin growing abnormally and uncontrollably. The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder that is part of the male reproductive system. Early prostate cancer usually causes no symptoms, which is one reason screening can be beneficial.

When symptoms do appear, they can include difficulty urinating, a weak urine stream, frequent urination, especially at night, or blood in the urine or semen. However, these symptoms can also occur because of non-cancerous prostate conditions, so they do not necessarily mean a person has cancer.

What Do The New Screening Guidelines Say?

For men at average risk, the ACS recommends a PSA blood test every two years from ages 50 to 69. PSA, or prostate-specific antigen, is a protein produced by the prostate, and higher levels indicate that something may need further investigation.

The recommendations are different for men who have a higher risk. Black men are advised to begin annual PSA screening at 45 and continue through 69. Annual screening from 45 to 69 is also recommended for non-Black men with a strong family history, such as a father, brother or son diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65, or more than one first-degree relative diagnosed before that age.

Why Are Men Being Asked To Screen Earlier?

Age is one of the biggest risk factors for prostate cancer, but it is not the only one. Family history and race can influence the likelihood of developing the disease and having a more aggressive form. According to the ACS, Black men are about 67% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and have nearly twice the mortality rate compared with White men. Men with a close relative diagnosed at a younger age may also have a higher risk.

This is why waiting until 50 may not be the best option for everyone. Starting screening earlier in higher-risk groups may help detect cancer before it has spread.

Does A High PSA Mean You Have Cancer?

Not necessarily. PSA levels can increase for several reasons, and an elevated result does not automatically mean that an individual has prostate cancer. The new guidelines recommend repeating the PSA test within two weeks to three months to confirm an elevated result. If the level remains high, doctors may recommend additional testing, including a prostate MRI or biomarker tests, before considering a biopsy.

This is important because PSA screening can sometimes lead to false-positive results. Unnecessary biopsies can cause complications such as bleeding and infection, while detecting very slow-growing cancers can sometimes lead to treatment that a person may never have needed.

So, Should You Get Screened Before 50?

If you are at average risk, routine PSA screening generally begins at 50 under the new ACS guidance. But if you are Black or have a strong family history of prostate cancer, you may benefit from starting at 45.

The important point is that prostate cancer screening should be based on individual risk rather than age alone. If you are approaching 45 or 50, or have risk factors that could increase your chances of developing prostate cancer, discuss PSA screening with your doctor. Early detection can make it easier to identify potentially aggressive cancers before they spread.

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