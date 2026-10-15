Nearly six in 10 Indian men aged 45 and above do not know whether they have ever been screened for prostate cancer, while 84 per cent are either unscreened, unsure of their screening status or believe screening is unnecessary, according to a survey.

The survey of 1,036 men across Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, by HEAL Foundation, highlighted significant gaps in awareness of prostate cancer risk factors, screening and treatment options, as well as reluctance among men to discuss prostate health with doctors.

It found that 68.9 per cent of respondents could not name a single risk factor for prostate cancer, while only 13.2 per cent recognised family history as a risk factor. Around 75 per cent believed prostate cancer monitoring should begin only at the age of 50 or later.

"These findings point to a fundamental awareness gap around prostate cancer. When nearly seven in 10 men cannot identify even one risk factor, and six in 10 do not know whether they have ever been screened, it is clear that prostate health needs to become a more visible part of routine health conversations for men over 45.

"Awareness of risk, screening and when to speak to a doctor is an important first step toward informed, personalised healthcare decisions," said Dr Devavrat Arya, Vice Chairman, Medical Oncology, Max Healthcare, Delhi.

The screening gap persisted despite nearly two-thirds of respondents reporting that they underwent annual general health check-ups.

While 60.8 per cent were unaware of their prostate cancer screening status, only around one in six said they had ever been screened.

Awareness of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test was also limited, with only 31 per cent having heard of it and just 14 per cent having specifically requested the test.

The survey brings out a worrying pattern that men are participating in general health check-ups, but prostate health is still not consistently part of that conversation, said Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Principal Director of Medical Oncology at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI).

The fact that 84 per cent respondents are either unscreened, uncertain about their screening status or do not believe screening is necessary shows how much work remains in helping men understand prostate cancer risk and the role of early evaluation.

These conversations should begin proactively and be guided by individual risk and clinical advice. Awareness remains the first and most significant barrier in the prostate cancer journey.

Among elderly patients and their caregivers, there is limited understanding of the disease itself -- its symptoms are often dismissed as normal signs of aging leading to delayed diagnosis.

"Even after a diagnosis is made, the gap does not close. Patients and families frequently remain unaware of advanced treatment options like radioligand therapy, leaving many to stick to conventional pathways simply because no one told them otherwise. Closing this awareness gap -- before and after diagnosis -- is critical to ensuring patients access the right therapy at the right time," said Dr Rohatgi.

The survey also highlighted gaps in awareness of specialist care. Although doctors were the most trusted source of health information, with 67 per cent placing their greatest trust in them, only 36 per cent correctly identified a urologist as the appropriate specialist for prostate cancer.

Around 44 per cent said they would seek a second opinion before starting treatment.

The reluctance to discuss prostate health with doctors was another concern, with 59.5 per cent of respondents saying they were uncomfortable raising prostate cancer screening or treatment with a doctor.

Only around 18 per cent said they would proactively initiate such a conversation.

At the same time, 84 per cent said they searched online for health information, while 48 per cent said family or friends influenced their first conversation about prostate cancer.

"There is a clear disconnect between general health awareness and prostate-specific awareness. Many men are undertaking annual health check-ups, yet they may not know whether prostate cancer screening was discussed or whether they have ever undergone a PSA test," Dr Ishita B Sen, Principal Director Nuclear Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Education needs to focus on helping men understand risk factors, the role of screening and the importance of having an individualised conversation with their healthcare professional rather than treating prostate health as something that can be ignored until symptoms appear, Dr Sen highlighted.

The awareness gaps were particularly pronounced among men aged 65 and above, with uncertainty about screening status rising to around 72 per cent and limited treatment knowledge reaching roughly 80 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)