From prostate cancer and heart disease to diabetes, men often dismiss symptoms, delay check-ups and put their health on the back burner. Why? And why does that need to change?

Men are often quick to dismiss symptoms. A little fatigue? "It's just work." Trouble sleeping? "Stress." Urinary changes? "It happens with age." A health check-up? "I'll do it later."

But sometimes, that "later" can come at a cost. From prostate health and sexual wellbeing to heart disease, diabetes and mental health, men often don't pay enough attention to their bodies until something forces them to. The question is not just what men are ignoring but why they are ignoring it in the first place.

Prostate health: Don't dismiss every change

Changes in urination are often brushed aside, particularly as men grow older. Frequent urination, getting up repeatedly at night, difficulty starting urination, a weak stream or a feeling that the bladder hasn't emptied completely may be attributed to age. But urinary symptoms deserve attention. While they may be caused by conditions such as an enlarged prostate or other non-cancerous problems, they can also warrant evaluation for prostate cancer depending on a man's age, risk factors and clinical history.

Dr Vikram Sharma, Director Urology, Head of Robotic Urological Surgery, FMRI, Gurugram points out that prostate cancer can be silent, with no symptoms in its early stages. As he puts it, "Prostate cancer is absolutely silent as no symptoms and that is why men should not wait for symptoms to appear before discussing their prostate health and appropriate screening with their doctor".

He also describes prostate cancer as "the most friendliest cancer", explaining that if it is caught early, it can be treated, but when detected late, the situation can become much more difficult.

Stress can also play a role in urinary symptoms and sexual health concerns. But the important thing is not to assume that every symptom is simply stress or ageing. A proper evaluation is needed to understand what's happening.

READ | International Men's Day: Are Indian Men Fitter But Not Actually Healthier?

Sexual health: The conversation men often avoid

Sexual health is another area men may find difficult to discuss. Changes in libido, erectile difficulties or other sexual concerns may be ignored, hidden or blamed entirely on stress, work pressure or relationship issues. "I have seen so many relationships break, divorces in my career which I feel is manageable by accepting the situation and then acting upon it", Dr Sharma.

Let's not forget that sexual health is also health. Erectile dysfunction, for instance, may sometimes be associated with underlying cardiovascular or metabolic conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure or problems with blood flow. Stress, anxiety, poor sleep and lifestyle factors can also contribute.

Instead of treating these concerns as embarrassing or something to simply live with, men need to be encouraged to speak openly with their doctors. These symptoms may be an opportunity to identify a broader health problem early.

And perhaps we need to change the way we think about these conversations. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, nor is it a reflection of masculinity. It is an important part of taking care of oneself.

The heart: The risk men may not see coming

Heart disease remains one of the most important health concerns for men and lifestyle can play a significant role.

"Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary behaviour, unhealthy eating, obesity, poor sleep and uncontrolled blood pressure or cholesterol can all contribute to cardiovascular risk", shares Dr Vinayak Agrawal, Senior Director and Head, Clinical Cardiology and Advanced cardiac imaging, Fortis, Gurugram.

Dr Agrawal highlights the role of lifestyle in heart attacks, pointing out that "often men's poor lifestyle is a reason for heart attacks", including smoking, alcohol consumption and a sedentary lifestyle.

But one of the most concerning aspects of heart disease is that many men may not experience obvious warning symptoms before their first heart attack. As Dr Agrawal explains, "often men don't get symptoms before their first attack or strike."

This is why waiting for symptoms is not a reliable strategy. Risk assessment, regular health checks and prevention need to begin much earlier. Family history matters, too. If parents or close family members have had heart disease, particularly at a relatively young age, men should make sure their doctor knows about it.

Dr Agrawal also shared that, "the importance of inherited cholesterol disorders, pointing to familial hypercholesterolaemia as an important risk factor that may go undetected. High cholesterol can be present even in people who feel perfectly healthy, making screening and early prevention particularly important".

READ | Bulk, Lean Or Somewhere In Between: What Kind Of Physique Do Men Aspire To?

Diabetes: Another silent risk men may overlook

Diabetes is another condition that can develop quietly. Men may not necessarily experience obvious symptoms in the early stages, and increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue or unexplained weight changes may be ignored or attributed to work, ageing or lifestyle.

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, New Delhi, shares that Both men and women are likely to ignore symptoms such as fatigue, excessive thirst, frequent urination and unexplained weight changes. However, men may be more prone to doing so, partly because of demanding work schedules, busy lifestyles and a tendency to postpone routine health check-ups. As a result, diabetes and other metabolic disorders may remain undiagnosed for years.

"I recommend that adults begin regular blood glucose screening by the age of 25 years, and even earlier if they have abdominal obesity, a family history of diabetes, physical inactivity or other risk factors. Key tests include fasting blood glucose and HbA1c, with an oral glucose tolerance test where indicated. Regular monitoring of waist circumference, blood pressure and lipid profile is equally important.The message is simple: metabolic health deserves the same priority as professional commitments."

The consequences of undiagnosed diabetes can extend well beyond blood sugar. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. It can also increase cardiovascular risk, making early detection and management particularly important.

READ | Depression In Men: Why Irritability Can Hide More Than Sadness Often Can

Why do men ignore their health?

Is it a lack of time? Fear of what a diagnosis might mean? Embarrassment about discussing certain symptoms? Or the belief that unless something hurts, there is no reason to see a doctor?

For many men, health often takes a back seat to work, financial responsibilities and family. They may be conditioned to push through discomfort, not complain and keep going. But that mindset can be dangerous when it comes to health.

Being busy is not a reason to postpone a check-up. And being symptom-free does not necessarily mean being disease-free. Men don't need to wait for a health scare to start taking care of themselves. They need to pay attention to changes in their bodies, know their family history, get their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar checked when appropriate, discuss prostate health with their doctors based on age and risk, and make lifestyle changes before disease sets in.

Quit smoking, limit alcohol, move more, eat better, sleep well and don't avoid a doctor's appointment because a symptom feels awkward to discuss.

Taking care of your health is not selfish but it is also a way of taking care of the people who depend on you.

This Men's Health Awareness Day and Month, perhaps the question we need to ask men is not just "Are you okay?"

But we must ask, "When was the last time you actually got your health checked?"

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.