A man who has become unusually short-tempered, snaps at his family over minor disagreements or increasingly withdraws from friends may be described as stressed, difficult or simply having a bad phase. If he continues going to work, meeting responsibilities and maintaining an outward appearance of normalcy, the possibility of depression may not immediately cross anyone's mind, including his own.

Yet depression does not always present as visible sadness or frequent crying. For some men, emotional distress may emerge through irritability, impatience, anger, loss of interest in relationships or a noticeable change in everyday behaviour. These symptoms can be overlooked when emotional vulnerability is difficult to acknowledge or when anger is seen as a more acceptable response than sadness.

"Depression does not always look like sadness. In men, it can sometimes appear as irritability, anger, impatience, withdrawal or a noticeable change in behaviour," said Dr Kruthika Ainapur, Adult Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Maarga Mind Care, Bengaluru.

Recognising these patterns matters because depression can affect sleep, energy, concentration, relationships and the ability to function at work or home. The challenge is not to interpret every angry outburst as a mental health condition, but to recognise when persistent irritability may be part of a larger pattern of emotional distress.

Why depression in men can look like anger

Social expectations can influence how people understand and express difficult emotions. Men may grow up hearing that they must be strong, solve their own problems, provide for their families and avoid appearing vulnerable. In such an environment, admitting to feeling helpless, lonely or overwhelmed can be uncomfortable.

"Many men grow up with expectations that they should remain strong, handle problems independently and avoid appearing emotionally overwhelmed," Dr Ainapur said. "As a result, emotional pain may be experienced but not identified as depression, either by the individual or by people around him."

When sadness is difficult to recognise or communicate, distress may instead emerge as frustration, impatience, anger or withdrawal. A man might argue more frequently with his partner, become intolerant of his children, disengage from friends or react disproportionately to everyday setbacks.

This does not mean that men are inherently less emotionally expressive or that anger is necessarily a symptom of depression. Rather, social conditioning can influence how some individuals respond to distress and whether they feel comfortable seeking help.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also identifies irritability and inappropriate anger, alongside social withdrawal, substance misuse and risky behaviour, as possible ways depression may manifest in men. It notes that men may be less likely to seek help for their symptoms.

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Other signs that may accompany irritability

Irritability becomes more concerning when it represents a sustained change in someone's usual behaviour and appears alongside other symptoms.

According to Dr Ainapur, depression can affect sleep, concentration, energy, motivation and relationships. Someone who previously enjoyed socialising may begin avoiding friends. Another person may struggle to concentrate at work, feel exhausted despite resting or lose interest in activities that once provided pleasure.

Other possible symptoms include:

Persistent low mood, emptiness or hopelessness

Loss of interest or pleasure in usual activities

Changes in sleep or appetite

Low energy and persistent fatigue

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Feelings of worthlessness, guilt or being a burden

Increasing social isolation

Increased alcohol use or other changes in coping behaviour

The WHO describes a depressive episode as involving a depressed mood or loss of interest and pleasure, with symptoms present most of the day, nearly every day, for at least two weeks. Other symptoms can include low energy, disturbed sleep, appetite changes, poor concentration and thoughts of death or suicide.

However, symptoms do not have to appear in exactly the same combination in everyone. Some people may struggle to identify sadness but recognise that they have become unusually angry, exhausted or disconnected from others.

When should irritability raise concern?

Not every irritable man is depressed. Stress at work, relationship difficulties, inadequate sleep, substance use, certain medications and physical health conditions can all contribute to changes in mood and behaviour.

The concern arises when irritability is persistent, noticeably different from the person's usual temperament and accompanied by other changes in emotional wellbeing or daily functioning.

"The concern arises when it is persistent, represents a clear change from usual behaviour and occurs alongside other signs such as loss of interest, low energy, disturbed sleep, hopelessness or social withdrawal," Dr Ainapur said.

Families may notice these changes before the person experiencing them recognises that something is wrong. Rather than labelling him as angry or difficult, it may help to ask whether he has been sleeping properly, enjoying his usual activities, feeling overwhelmed or struggling with work and relationships.

A change in behaviour is not enough to diagnose depression. A qualified mental health professional can assess the symptoms, their duration, their impact on daily life and whether another medical or psychological condition could explain them.

The Indian context: Why seeking help can be difficult

In India, expectations around masculinity, family responsibility and professional success can make it difficult for some men to acknowledge emotional distress. Concerns about being judged, appearing weak or burdening loved ones may delay conversations about mental health.

The National Mental Health Survey of India, conducted by NIMHANS across 12 states in 2015-16, highlighted a substantial gap between mental health needs and treatment. Its findings estimated a treatment gap of 85.2% for depressive disorders, meaning many people who needed care were not receiving treatment.

This figure is not specific to men and should not be interpreted as a current estimate of depression among Indian men. It nevertheless illustrates the broader challenge of recognising symptoms and accessing appropriate care.

Normalising conversations about mental health is one way to reduce this barrier. Depression is not a personal failure, a lack of discipline or evidence that someone cannot fulfil family responsibilities. It is a health condition for which effective treatments are available.

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How to support a man who may be depressed

If someone close to you has become persistently irritable or withdrawn, begin with a private, non-judgemental conversation. Describe the changes you have noticed without accusing him of being angry or difficult. Ask open questions, listen without interrupting and avoid pressuring him to disclose feelings before he is ready.

Encourage him to consult a psychiatrist or another qualified mental health professional if symptoms persist or affect daily life. Depending on the assessment, treatment may involve psychotherapy, medication or a combination of approaches. The WHO identifies psychological treatments, including cognitive behavioural therapy and interpersonal psychotherapy, as effective options; medication may also be appropriate in some cases.

It is equally important not to dismiss statements about hopelessness, feeling like a burden, wanting to disappear or thoughts of death as expressions of frustration. Ask directly about immediate safety and seek urgent professional help if there is a risk of self-harm or suicide. If danger appears imminent, stay with the person if it is safe to do so, involve trusted support and contact emergency services.

Depression in men can remain unrecognised when people expect it to look like sadness. Irritability, anger, impatience and withdrawal may sometimes be outward signs of distress that a person cannot easily identify or express.

As Dr Ainapur emphasises, "The first step is recognising that depression does not have a single outward appearance." Persistent behavioural changes deserve attention, particularly when they coincide with disturbed sleep, low energy, loss of interest or hopelessness.

The goal is not to diagnose depression from an argument or a bad mood. It is to look beyond the behaviour, ask what may have changed and make it easier for men to seek help without shame. Depression is treatable, and recognising distress early can help protect a person's wellbeing, relationships and daily life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.