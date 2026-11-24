The United States and Iran are caught between war and peace. Mediation efforts have stalled, and despite US President Donald Trump's assertion that he is not in a rush to resume kinetic action, a third aircraft carrier group has been deployed to the Persian Gulf.

Amidst the uncertainty, CNN reported that Iran is planning to develop a dirty bomb. It cited unnamed official sources and reported that Iran intends to "target senior Trump administration officials" in Washington. Trump noted the threat was taken seriously and warned Iran would "pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before." Yet, the same official sources admitted it wasn't clear whether Iran would actually attempt such a plan.

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So, will it, or will it not?

Iran is entirely capable of building a dirty bomb - as are other modern states with access to industrial radioactive materials. A dirty bomb combines conventional explosives like dynamite with radioactive materials such as Cesium-137 (commonly used in cancer treatment) or Cobalt-60 (used in industrial radiography).

The hurdle is whether Tehran can transport these materials into the United States or procure them inside the country. CNN reported that Iran may have already acquired and stored radiological materials within the US, with experts suggesting it could activate sleeper agents or hire criminals to assemble and detonate the device.

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Would it be destructive? A dirty bomb is not a nuclear weapon. However, the initial conventional explosion could cause casualties, and the subsequent dispersion of radioactive fallout could harm individuals within a multi-block radius.

But just because Iran can build one doesn't mean it has.

Here are five reasons Iran is unlikely to detonate a dirty bomb in the US.

First, Iran is winning the war. Tehran has successfully weaponised control over the Strait of Hormuz - a choke point for a fifth of global oil trade - turning it into primary leverage. Prior to US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, maritime traffic moved freely through the key waterway and was not a core component of broader negotiations with the US. Passage through the Strait was not disrupted even when the West imposed sanctions and Trump unilaterally walked out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the US-Iran nuclear deal, in 2018. But the February attack changed Iran's calculus. Tehran has now secured a potent bargaining chip without becoming a global pariah. Detonating a dirty bomb is a desperate act that will undermine Iran's narrative that it stood up to a military giant and is winning the war.

Second, Trump is losing in the court of public opinion, and Iran prefers to keep it that way. Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, largely attributed to the unpopularity of the war with Iran. Trump now faces a politically constrained "lame-duck" period, while Democrats, who have traditionally preferred negotiations over war, have gained the upper hand. Furthermore, his potential successors to lead the Republicans, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, have demonstrated little appetite for prolonging the conflict. Vance recently noted that the war will not "become a 10- to 15-year commitment or, frankly, even a two-year commitment," adding, "We're not going to stay there forever." Growing opposition to the war in the US represents a major strategic advantage for Tehran; a dirty bomb attack on American soil would instantly unite US political factions and justify massive military escalation.

Third, it would hurt Iran's reputation. An attack of this nature would inflict severe damage on Iran's reputation and would risk losing silent support from countries in the global south that see it as a victim of an unjustified war. Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, has said that a dirty bomb's physical trace eliminates the plausible deniability that has been a key pillar of Iran's asymmetric strategy. "Deploying a dirty bomb - even for demonstration - would be unprecedented and strategically reckless," he said, and "would cross a major threshold, provoking massive retaliation and possibly unifying global powers," including losing support from Russia and China. (Although Krieg made his observation last year, the reasoning still stands).

Fourth, if Iran seeks to escalate, it retains conventional alternatives. Its arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones can target regional energy infrastructure and military facilities hosting US forces across the Gulf without resorting to a dirty bomb.

Finally, Tehran prefers a deal over escalation. While it has continued to resist US military pressure, the economic toll of sanctions, blockades, and war remains severe. In April, the Iranian government estimated war-related losses at $270 billion, alongside millions of job losses. Exploding a dirty bomb in the US capital would permanently destroy any prospect of a settlement.

Iran itself was a victim of chemical attacks during the eight-year-long war with Iraq. Between 1980 and 1988, Saddam Hussein repeatedly used chemical weapons against Iranian soldiers and civilians.

Yet, trust between Iran and the US is at an all-time low, and Western governments routinely accuse Iran of deploying asymmetric warfare - including taking citizens hostage on spurious charges while hiring criminal networks to intimidate dissidents. The US Justice Department has confirmed Iran's murder-for-hire plots targeting Trump and other officials, while Iranian state media recently aired a video featuring a hooded man calling for the assassination of Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump. Earlier this month, France accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of cyberattacks on supermarkets, while the United Kingdom stated Tehran was likely behind a thwarted terrorist attack at Fairford air base. Iran has denied all allegations.

There is, however, one scenario that might force Iran's hand. If the US administration attempts to act on previous threats to launch an all-out bombardment campaign, Tehran may conclude it has nothing left to lose. Iranian missiles cannot reach the US, but dirty bombs can.

A dirty bomb is not a weapon of mass destruction, but one of mass disruption. It can unleash panic and force Washington to recalibrate the costs of conflict.

The key question is this: Does Iran view a dirty bomb as a step too far that ultimately undermines its own national interests, or as a tool to bring the war home to the US?

(Anchal Vohra is an International Affairs Columnist with Foreign Policy magazine and a commentator for various global outlets. She is a Fellow with The Quincy Institute)